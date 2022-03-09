22 Best Face Masks for Men in 2022

1. Blu Atlas | Purifying Face Mask Get it

The skin on our faces requires special protection. For this reason, we believe that an all-natural face mask is the safest, healthiest choice for daily use. Like all of the products in the company’s line, Blu Atlas’ purifying face mask is made free of parabens, sulfates and artificial fragrances.

This is a mask that cleanses and fortifies facial skin without harsh ingredients or chemical additives. Its kaolin clay base purifies the pores of toxins, its goji berry extract enhances collagen production and its algae extract nourishes the skin. Simply apply for 10 minutes and then rinse with water to watch your skin transform before your eyes.

Hands down, this is the best face mask for men in 2022.

[$38; bluatlas.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!