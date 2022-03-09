22 Best Face Masks for Men in 2022

10. Pro-Nu | Spa Quality 24K Mask Get it

The perfect mask to impress your friends or loved ones, Pro-Nu’s tissue-style mask lists 24-karat gold as one of its major ingredients. In Pro-Nu’s unique mask, 24-karat gold is more than just a bragging right. It carries many beneficial features such as enhancing lymphatic drainage and stimulating blood circulation. Gold tightens the skin and reduces wrinkles for an all-over younger look. The mask also contains hyaluronic acid, best known for its intense hydrating properties. Believe it or not, using gold in your skincare ritual dates back to the Ancient Roman Empire (think Cleopatra!). Pro-Nu brings 24k gold back in a contemporary, easy-to-apply sheet mask.

[$11.99; amazon.com]

