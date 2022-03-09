22 Best Face Masks for Men in 2022

11. Ursa Major | Bright & Easy 3-Minute Flash Mask Get it

If the mere thought of a 15-minute facial has you running to the door, consider Ursa Major’s innovative flash treatment. Ursa Major’s face mask delivers its full effects in just three minutes, making it the perfect weekday pick-me-up. Made with an easy-to-rinse gel formula, this mask brightens and tones the skin, while boosting firmness and elasticity. Its incredibly versatile fragrance is scented with notes of pineapple, orange and coffee. Finally, you can rest assured that Ursa Major’s mask contains none of the harsh chemicals or irritating additives of some of its competitors.

[$44; ursamajorvt.com]

