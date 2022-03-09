22 Best Face Masks for Men in 2022

12. Too Cool for School | Egg Cream Mask Hydration Get it

Although slathering your face with fresh egg hardly sounds appealing, Too Cool for School’s Egg Cream Mask provides gentle all-day hydration using egg yolk and egg white serum as its main ingredients. Contrary to what you may imagine, however, Too Cool for School’s product comes in an easy-to-use sheet mask.

Simply peel away the plastic packaging and apply the mask for a brief 10- to 20-minute mess-free treatment. Too Cool for School’s mask is ideally suited for those with dry skin. In addition to its egg-based ingredients, this mask contains coconut water and camu camu extract for intense moisturizing and replenishing action. In order to make your skincare experience a safer one, the mask is free of parabens, sulfates and mineral oils.

[$6; toocoolforschool.us]

