22 Best Face Masks for Men in 2022

13. Malin + Goetz | Detox Face Mask

We think Malin + Goetz’s award-winning and dermatologist-recommended face mask is bound to surprise you with its versatile features. This foaming five-minute face mask hydrates and brightens the skin in the same way that most good sheet masks do. However, unlike most other masks on our list, Malin + Goetz’s mask doubles as a facial cleanser and even a shaving cream.

This works especially well for men who travel frequently, allowing you to turn to a single product for all your skincare needs. Malin + Goetz’s mask is formulated with nourishing amino acids, vitamins C and E, and gentle almond extract. Its cleansing and hydrating properties will make your face visibly healthier in just a few weeks.

[$48; malinandgoetz.com]

