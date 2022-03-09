22 Best Face Masks for Men in 2022

14. Verso | Deep Hydration Mask

A revolutionary force in the skincare industry, Verso uses scientifically proven technology to deliver outstanding products. True to the ethos of its brand, Verso’s hydrogel sheet mask is made with an innovative formula known as artificial moisturizing factor (AMF). AMF optimizes each user’s individual skin-hydration levels, nourishing and visibly healing damaged areas.

At the same time, Verso’s mask remains gentle enough for dry or sensitive skin. An easy-to-apply, once-weekly 20-minute treatment locks in moisture for the rest of the week. Verso’s face mask pairs well with its daily moisturizer for an even more powerful result.

[$45; versoskincare.us]

