22 Best Face Masks for Men in 2022

For seriously damaged or distressed skin, sometimes what you need is a little extra recovery time. Port Products’ Intense Recovery Treatment Mask has been designed to give you just that. Using what is known as Marine Layer Technology, this mask relies on potent ocean-derived botanical extracts to fight aging and severe environmental damage.

Algae, peptides and ultra-hydrating red seaweed blend to give your skin the healing boost it so desperately craves. The mask’s coconut base also makes it easier to apply over facial hair. All of this brand’s products are manufactured in the United States in a cruelty-free facility.

[$46; portproducts.com]

