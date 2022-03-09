22 Best Face Masks for Men in 2022

16. Kyoku for Men | Lava Masque Get it

Japanese skincare brand Kyoku for Men is no newbie in the male grooming industry. This exceptional brand has won several prestigious awards and has been featured in a number of top publications as one of the best face masks for men. Kyoku for Men’s lava mask packs three powerful products in a single container: It is an exfoliating treatment, an anti-acne cream and a facial cleanser all in one.

Its formula is made with no fewer than 73 essential sea minerals, including Japanese volcanic mud. Kyoku’s lava mask targets the root of every imperfection, rather than simply focusing on the skin’s appearance. Its nourishing properties penetrate deep beneath the skin’s exterior to deliver game-changing results.

[$13.90; amazon.com]

