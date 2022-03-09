22 Best Face Masks for Men in 2022

17. Sweet Chef | Kale Face Mask Get it

This simple, no-frills face mask produced by Sweet Chef gives those flashy skincare companies a run for their money. Drawing from the rich antioxidants naturally found in kale, Sweet Chef’s mask nourishes your skin and improves your complexion. Its silky and lightweight rayon fabric delivers moisture without weighing you down, while its reasonable price point makes it affordable enough for regular use.

Sweet Chef’s mask is made with a formula that is free of parabens, fragrances and mineral oils, and is never tested on animals. Also worth noting is the fact that Sweet Chef’s mask was designed for the Instagram generation; each mask comes with the whimsical slogan “Don’t kale my vibe.”

[$3.50; target.com]

