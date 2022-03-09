22 Best Face Masks for Men in 2022

18. Kiehl’s | Instant Renewal Concentrate Mask

Kiehl’s brand is well known for offering outstanding products, and Kiehl’s exfoliating sheet masks are no exception. They are gentle enough for all skin types, yet effective enough for faces that need a little TLC.

Kiehl’s mask is intended to be worn overnight for maximum absorption and repair. Its sustainably sourced ginger leaf and hibiscus components reduce wrinkles and firm the skin for an overall younger look. A set of masks by a highly regarded brand like Kiehl’s also makes for a creative gift idea.

[$32; kiehls.com]

