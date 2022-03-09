22 Best Face Masks for Men in 2022

19. Once Upon a Tea | Green Tea Matcha Mud Mask Get it

Who knew that matcha green tea could be just as good for your skin as it is for your body? The matcha green tea in Once Upon a Tea’s face mask leaves your skin glowing after every use. With an exfoliating base of volcanic mud, and a reparative blend of vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and green tea extract, Once Upon a Tea’s mask has every skin type covered.

The mask’s green tea ingredient shields the face from environmental damage, enhances circulation and reverses the effects of aging. Green tea also serves as a powerful antioxidant, shrinking enlarged pores and targeting dark circles. This mask, and all of Once Upon a Tea’s other products, come with a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

[$17.95; onceuponateaskincare.com]

