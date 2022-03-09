22 Best Face Masks for Men in 2022

2. Jaxon Lane | Bro Mask Get it

Jaxon Lane’s aptly named Bro Mask is an award-winning, celebrity-endorsed sheet mask designed specifically for men. Made with a hydrogel base, this mask is formulated for maximum absorption by the skin. Its formula includes high-quality ingredients such as collagen, hyaluronic acid and peptides. Jaxon Lane’s mask reduces redness and freshens up dull skin, making it ideally suited for use before events and photoshoots. Its male fans love that the Bro Mask comes in larger sizes, with a slitted design that accommodates beards.

[$28; jaxonlane.com]

