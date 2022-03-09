22 Best Face Masks for Men in 2022

20. He Time | Mask for New Faces Get it

A strong overall choice, He Time’s face mask combines the winning features of many of the world’s top masks. He Time’s mask is made with all-natural ingredients, including moringa leaf extract, cedarwood oil and baobab tree extract. Designed specifically for male faces, it comes in a large size and offers increased mobility during wear.

He Time’s affordably priced mask is available in single or multi packs. It is safe enough to use as often as you like, though experts recommend starting with one to three treatments weekly. With long-term use, expect to see a clearer complexion with fewer spots and blemishes.

[hetime.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!