22 Best Face Masks for Men in 2022

21. Mizon | Vital Up Mask Get it

Mizon’s classic sheet mask offers you a truly customizable self-care experience – it is available for purchase in 10 different sizes and colors. The options include a calming mask for ordinary skin types, a firming mask for sagging or aging skin and a watery moisture mask for excessive dryness.

You can even mix and match different types of masks for a combined effect. Regardless of the option you select, each of Mizon’s masks will contain toning hyaluronic acid, natural green tea and intensely hydrating beta-glucan. Mizon’s masks come packaged in a variety of colorful prints that are bound to improve your mood. Volume discounts are available for orders of two or more individual products.

[$45; amazon.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!