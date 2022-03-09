22 Best Face Masks for Men in 2022

22. Peach & Lily | Original Glow Sheet Mask Get it

If you’ve never used a sheet mask but are interested in trying one, then Peach & Lily’s Original Glow mask makes for an excellent introductory choice. While still offering all of the features of the best masks, it is gentle and versatile enough for the beginning user. Made with a combination of hyaluronic acid, peptides and various plant-based extracts, Peach & Lily’s mask provides all-over healing, brightening and hydration. At the same time, its ingredients work for a wide variety of skin types – from dry to oily to everything in between. Depending on your preferences, you can use it once a day or once a week.

[$79; peachandlily.com]

