22 Best Face Masks for Men in 2022

Aria Starr | Dead Sea Mud Mask

For a deeply intense and invigorating clean, you can find no better face mask than Aria Starr’s Dead Sea Mud Mask. Thanks to its salon-grade formula, Aria Starr’s mask exfoliates even the deepest layers of the skin for a truly detoxifying experience. The mask works by removing dead skin cells, hard-to-reach dirt and excess oils for a younger, fresher looking face. It is fortified with natural minerals that are used effectively in mud spas around the world. In addition, shea butter, aloe vera and jojoba oil moisturize the skin and improve circulation.

[$19.95; ariastarr.com]

