22 Best Face Masks for Men in 2022

4. Brickell | Men's Purifying Charcoal Mask

Brickell’s all-natural organic face mask brings you all of the classic ingredients you love but with a contemporary upgrade. It uses activated charcoal and kaolin clay to cleanse the pores of toxins, bacteria and excess oils. Vitamin E protects the skin from premature aging, while DMAE provides all-over firming and elasticity. Brickell’s unscented, chemical-free formula makes it an ideal choice for those with sensitive or damaged skin. The mask also comes in a jar that is incredibly long-lasting; when used twice a week, it should serve you for up to two months.

[$28; amazon.com]

