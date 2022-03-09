22 Best Face Masks for Men in 2022

5. Lumin | Intensive Reconditioning Face Mask Get it

Let’s face it: When we are tired, we hardly look like our best selves. Lumin’s revitalizing face mask was designed specifically for tired skin. Made with niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and energizing ginger, Lumin’s mask will give your skin a much-needed pick-me-up after a difficult day. It simultaneously cleanses the skin, calms irritation and reverses solar damage. When used regularly, Lumin’s mask may help slow premature aging and soften unsightly wrinkles. The mask comes in a single-use package for optimal freshness, but Lumin does offer a subscription service for a significant discount.

[$16; luminskin.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!