22 Best Face Masks for Men in 2022

6. Wolf Project | Detox Mud Face Sheet Mask

Wolf Project’s face mask brings you all of the amazing features of a clay mask without its messy application. Its kaolin and bentonite clay formula absorbs oil, detoxifies the pores and prevents blackheads. Conceived in Switzerland and crafted in South Korea, it provides the deeply exfoliating results you’d expect from a traditional mask. But, unlike traditional masks, Wolf Project’s single-use sheet mask is simple to apply and disposable after each use. The mask even comes divided into a top and bottom part for a more comfortable fit. If that sounds too good to be true, note that Wolf Project’s sheet mask contains 95% natural, vegan and cruelty-free ingredients.

[$29.50; wolfproject.co]

