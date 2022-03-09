22 Best Face Masks for Men in 2022

7. L’Oréal Paris | Men Expert Hydra Energetic Tissue Mask Get it

If you thought face masks were only sold to high-end customers in specialty stores, then we have news for you. L’Oréal Paris offers a salon-quality line of face masks at a drugstore price. Its fast-acting Hydra Energy mask was designed to revive exhausted skin in as little as five minutes. The mask is gentle enough to be used three times a week, instead of or in combination with your daily moisturizer. Its taurine and glycerin formula delivers intense hydration on the days you need it most.

[$3.60; boots.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!