22 Best Face Masks for Men in 2022

8. Rugged & Dapper | Detoxifying Mineral Clay Facial Treatment Mask Get it

For a mask that is packed with stuff that’s good for your skin, look no further than Rugged & Dapper’s detoxifying clay mask. Rugged & Dapper’s traditional rinse-away mask is packed with effective ingredients: kaolin clay, aloe vera, spirulina, sea kelp and grapeseed oil.

Its formula not only cleanses and tones the skin; it actually tightens the pores to prevent future breakouts. A once-a-week 15-minute treatment is enough to prevent acne and reduce oil buildup for days to come. Rugged & Dapper’s products are never tested on animals, and are free of sulfates, parabens and toxins.

[$21.95; ruggedanddapper.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!