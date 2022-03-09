22 Best Face Masks for Men in 2022

9. Disco | Rejuvenating Face Mask Get it

Disco offers another clay-based face mask, but this time with an invigorating boost of fresh eucalyptus. After all, who said that the best face masks for men shouldn’t also leave you smelling amazing? Disco’s clay, charcoal and willow bark base reduces oil, fights inflammation and smooths emerging wrinkles, leaving you feeling refreshed.

The formula targets daily buildup, while promoting the growth of new skin cells. Users rave about the mask’s natural eucalyptus fragrance. To make your decision even simpler, Disco’s mask is made free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates and silicone.

[$38; letsdisco.com]

