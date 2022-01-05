18 Best Face Moisturizers for Men in 2022

This article was produced in partnership with Blu Atlas

If you’re reading this article, chances are you understand the importance of using a daily face moisturizer. This also means that you’re one step ahead of most men, who tend to believe face moisturizers are a waste of time and money.

We can assure you they aren’t. Face moisturizers are one of the easiest ways to keep your skin looking and feeling its best. We understand some men avoid facial moisturizers because they don’t like the feeling of a greasy film on their faces. If you fall into this category, you’ve likely been using the wrong products.

Although any facial moisturizer is probably better than no moisturizer, some certainly work better than others. You need to choose a face moisturizer that fits your daily routine. Spend a lot of time outdoors? You would benefit from a moisturizer that includes SPF. Suffer from dry skin? Opt for a moisturizer that contains aloe vera extracts.

As you can see, the first step in choosing the best face moisturizer is understanding your skin’s needs. After that, you can simply select any product from this list of our 18 best face moisturizers for men.

With so many name brands and boutique offerings, it’s difficult to be rated the #1 face moisturizer on the market. However, this Blu Atlas face moisturizer rises above the rest for a number of reasons. For one, it’s 100 percent natural and vegan-friendly. You’re not going to find any parabens, sulfates, or artificial fragrances here.

But natural ingredients aren’t enough to get you to the top of the list; the product must also be effective. Blu Atlas’ moisturizer also ticks this box, using mango seed butter and seaweed extracts to smooth the appearance of fine lines and hydrate skin down to a cellular level. Seaweed cells actually closely mimic skin cells, so the extract does an incredible job of balancing out your skin and leaving it less irritated than before.

On top of being completely natural and highly powerful, we also love that Blu Atlas offers a 100 percent satisfaction, money-back guarantee on all of its products. We doubt you’ll really want to return this moisturizer, but on the off chance you do, Blu Atlas will take it back no questions asked. Incredible ingredients from a customer-oriented brand, this facial moisturizer is a win-win, and that’s why we ranked it #1.

[$30; bluatlas.com]

2. Kiehl’s Age Defender Moisturizer

The best way to avoid aging lines is by using a facial moisturizer like Kiehl’s Age Defender Moisturizer. In reality, everyone should be using a moisturizer, regardless of age. You’re already behind the curve if you wait to use facial moisturizer until you start developing wrinkles.

Kiehl’s uses capryloyl salicylic acid to exfoliate your skin, linseed extract to reduce fine lines, and caffeine to stimulate blood flow. The ingredients in this facial moisturizer work together to combat wrinkles, strengthen your skin, improve elasticity, and minimize the appearance of fine lines.

This moisturizer can be used at any time of the day. Just make sure to apply it to a clean face. You’ll only need to use a small amount of Kiehl’s Age Defender Moisturizer to notice a clear difference in your skin’s health.

[$40; kiehls.com]

3. Aesop Protective Facial Lotion With SPF 25

We cannot overstate the importance of having sun protection in your daily skincare routine. Aesop cuts out the middleman by including a sunblock in this moisturizer, which means you no longer need to apply two products to get the same results.

Some sun protection products tend to leave an oily or unpleasant residue. This facial lotion is quickly absorbed into skin and won’t leave behind a sticky texture.

It includes a powerful blend of green tea, tocopherol, and panthenol, which hydrate skin. This protective facial lotion includes lavender oil, rosemary oil, and carrot-root extract, creating a light, herbaceous aroma that’s not overpowering. The Aesop Protective Facial Lotion with SPF 25 is a no-nonsense moisturizer that packs two powerful benefits into one.

[$60; aesop.com]

4. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel

This best-selling face moisturizer combines power with affordability. Conveniently found at most drugstores, Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel moisturizer is a dermatologist-recommended product at a low price. This product effectively boosts hydration and leaves you with smooth, supple skin all day. This is an oil-free product, meaning you won’t notice a greasy feeling on your skin after applying.

This water-gel moisturizer is also free of alcohol, which is excellent for men who suffer from dry skin. Neutrogena infuses its product with hyaluronic acid, which is naturally found in your skin and is used to lock in necessary moisture. This product can safely be used on your face every day and can keep your skin hydrated for up to 48 hours.

Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Water Gel line is so successful they’ve also added an acid serum, cleansing gel, and eye gel cream to the lineup. Men with almost any skin type can use this line of products, but it’s especially great for those with dry skin.

[$16.39; amazon.com]

5. Ursa Major Fortifying Face Balm

This company creates quality skincare products that are straight to the point yet satisfyingly effective. Ursa Major Fortifying Face Balm is no exception. The fast-absorbing moisturizer soothes skin and reduces facial redness. It can also be used on all skin types.

A single bottle of this face balm can last between four and six months, and each bottle is filled with vegan, cruelty-free ingredients. This means you don’t need to question the types of chemicals you’re putting on your skin. The list of organic ingredients includes aloe vera juice, sunflower seed oil, willow bark extract, and witch hazel extract.

To use Ursa Major’s face balm, simply squirt half a pump of the product into your hand and massage it onto a clean face. Use the moisturizer twice a day to experience the best results.

[$38; amazon.com]

6. Lubriderm Men’s 3-in-1 Lotion

Time is money, which is why Lubriderm created a moisturizer that can be used on your face and body. This fragrance-free moisturizer works to hydrate and soothe skin. It expertly pairs ingredients that are soft enough for your face but moisturizing enough for your body. Developed by dermatologists, this moisturizer absorbs in seconds and continues to moisturize for 24 hours.

This is an unscented lotion that’s ideal for men with sensitivity to strong fragrances. It’s also infused with aloe vera extracts, adding an extra layer of moisture. Aloe vera works as a soothing aid, which is why you can also use this product as an aftershave. Instead of dealing with razor burn or itchy skin, simply apply it to your face after you shave and enjoy the resulting smooth skin.

This lotion should only be used by men with normal to dry skin. Lubriderm Men’s 3-in-1 Lotion is a product that works hard to give you healthier-looking skin.

[$7.65; amazon.com]

7. Murad Clarifying Water Gel

Murad has designed a clarifying oil-free water gel specifically for men with oily skin tones. No one likes to apply a moisturizer that feels heavy, especially if you already have oily skin. This water gel is lightweight and easily absorbed. Even if you don’t have oily skin, this product is great for use in the summer, and is especially useful for men who tend to sweat a lot.

Murad uses hyaluronic and salicylic acids to hydrate and balance your skin. This water gel also includes Korean red pine extracts, which are helpful in fighting quorum sensing. Quorum sensing can create a microbiome imbalance that is associated with acne and breakouts. This product does not include parabens, gluten or sulfates and is never tested on animals.

Murad claims that men will notice 92% clearer skin after consistently using this product for four weeks straight. The company recommends that you use their product in the morning and afternoon, followed by the Murad SPF. Work your way toward clearer and smoother skin when you use the Murad Clarifying Water Gel.

[$46; sephora.com]

8. Rugged & Dapper Age and Damage Defense Facial Moisturizer

With a motto like “Skin Fuel for Men,” you can tell that Rugged & Dapper takes the men’s skincare business seriously. This facial moisturizer can be used daily and works to refine wrinkles while increasing skin thickness. This product is also formulated to smooth rough skin texture and soothe irritated skin. This facial moisturizer only needs 15 seconds to soak into your pores and start working.

Rugged & Dapper pairs shea butter, aloe vera, green tea, vitamin E, jojoba oil, and gotu kola to create a premier moisturizer that gives the competition a run for its money. Even more impressive is that all ingredients in the nutrient-rich moisturizer are entirely natural and organic.

Rugged & Dapper has been extremely successful for a reason. Try the Rugged & Dapper Age and Damage Defense Facial Moisturizer to see what all the buzz is about. You’ll see why they’re considered one of the best face moisturizers for men this year.

[$24.95; amazon.com]

9. Perricone MD Cold Plasma+ Face Serum

If you’re looking for a top-of-the-line luxury skincare product, add the Perricone MD Cold Plasma+ Face Serum to your wish list. This product comes with a hefty price tag, but for good reason. Perricone MD uses an advanced formula to tackle nine skincare issues often encountered by men: fine lines, wrinkles, dullness, enlarged pores, uneven skin tone, uneven texture, discoloration, redness and loss of firmness. You won’t have to wait months to see these results; in fact, most men will notice improvement within seven days.

How does Perricone MD manage to solve all of these skincare issues? The answer can be found in their list of key ingredients. Vitamin C ester is used to brighten and smooth your skin; omegas 3, 6, and 9 create an essential protection barrier; and copper tripeptide refreshes and rejuvenates your skin. This moisturizer also includes essential oils like rosemary and sunflower seed.

Feel free to apply as much of this product as you like. You can safely use it in the morning or in the afternoon, depending on your skincare routine. Honestly, it doesn’t really matter when you use it. So long as you apply the Perricone MD Cold Plasma+ Face Serum to your face, your skin will feel happy from dusk till dawn.

[$149; ulta.com]

10. Brickell Men’s Revitalizing Anti-Aging Cream

Our list wouldn’t be complete if we didn’t mention at least one Brickell product. The Brickell Men’s Revitalizing Anti-Aging Cream is filled with powerful ingredients found in nature. This anti-aging cream first uses hyaluronic acid to thoroughly hydrate your skin. The cream also includes DMAE, which helps contract the underlying facial muscles, resulting in toned skin that is resistant to wrinkles. Finally, this cream contains MSM, an ingredient commonly found in superfoods and plants, to penetrate the skin and build elasticity.

Brickell is so sure you’ll love the product, it offers customers a 30-day money-back guarantee. This means you can try the product risk-free.

If you want to keep your face from developing premature age lines, you need to choose a facial product that actually works. Because of the thousands of five-star reviews, we’re confident Brickell Men’s Revitalizing Anti-Aging Cream is a moisturizer you’ll love.

[$40; amazon.com]

11. Jack Black Double-Duty Face Moisturizer With SPF 20

Why waste time using two products when you can accomplish the same task with one? Jack Black answers this question with this double-duty product that works as a moisturizer and sunblock. This product’s broad-spectrum SPF 20 works to protect skin from UV light, blue light, and pollution. This moisturizer is also infused with sea parsley, which helps to improve the skin’s appearance, and blue algae, which makes the skin more supple.

This superior skincare product for men includes a lightweight formula that will leave your skin feeling smooth without any oily leftovers. You will see the difference in your skin’s texture after repeatedly using this product. The sun is one of the leading causes of age signs and dark spots, which is why your everyday skincare routine must include sun protection.

The company recommends applying this product directly to your face and neck at least 15 minutes before you head outside. You need to give your skin time to soak in the product and absorb the sun protectant. Otherwise, the product won’t work as well. Apply the Jack Black Double-Duty Face Moisturizer with 20 SPF and watch as your troubles (and wrinkles) fade away.

[$28; amazon.com]

12. Oars + Alps Natural Face Moisturizer and Eye Cream

The Oars + Alps Natural Face Moisturizer and Eye Cream is a perfect addition for men with any skin type. This moisturizer effectively prevents anti-aging lines by using quality ingredients that hydrate your face throughout the day.

Oars + Alps only includes all-natural ingredients like vitamin E, aloe juice, and alpine caribou moss. All of these ingredients work together to prevent unwanted wrinkles. During the day, you encounter a lot of environmental stressors that can irritate your skin or leave your face feeling dry. This natural face moisturizer includes additives that promote skin elasticity and guard against skin irritants. The best offense is a good defense, which is why you need to choose a product that prevents irritants before they happen.

This product is free of alcohol and toxic chemicals. It’s also packaged in a conveniently sized container that can easily fit in your gym bag or briefcase. You can even use this moisturizer as an aftershave, as it includes cooling and soothing benefits.

[$22; oarsandalps.com]

13. Lumin Classic Maintenance Collection for Men

Okay, this set may include more than just a moisturizer. And although the Lumin moisturizers are good on their own, they’re nothing compared to the Classic Maintenance Collection. This collection includes an exfoliating rub, charcoal cleanser, and moisturizing balm. All three of these products work together to help you achieve a hydrated and moisturized look without any of the unwanted shine.

Lumin helps you become your best-looking self by including ingredients that promote skin regeneration, remove dead skin cells and deeply hydrate your skin. These ingredients can even reverse sun damage, improve skin hydration and regulate your natural oil production. The products are free from parabens and sulfates.

If used daily, the classic maintenance collection will last you two months. Lumin designed it with oily skin in mind. Although the moisturizing balm can be used daily, the charcoal cleanser should only be used two to three times a week. The Lumin Classic Maintenance Collection for Men is a luxurious set of skincare products that work well for young and active men alike.

[$48; amazon.com]

14. L’Oréal Men Expert Vita Lift Daily Moisturizer

We love a good drugstore product, and L’Oréal Men Expert delivers. This affordable face moisturizer includes anti-aging ingredients guaranteed to have visible results. L’Oréal’s pro-retinol formula is proven to fight against five aging signs, including wrinkles, loss of firmness, roughness, dryness, and sagging. L’Oréal also includes peppermint leaf extract, which is known for soothing skin and minimizing razor burn. This moisturizer works around the clock to lock in moisture and keep your face hydrated for up to 24 hours.

This product has a non-greasy feel that leaves skin feeling smooth and supple. Although this moisturizer can be used only once a day, twice a day is preferable. It can also safely be used by men with any skin type. Unlike some moisturizers—the ones meant for young men who haven’t developed any wrinkles—this moisturizer was designed specifically for men over the age of 40.

If you enjoy using the L’Oréal Men Expert Vita Lift Daily Moisturizer, you may also like the L’Oréal Men Expert Extreme Cleanser Infused with Charcoal or the L’Oréal Men Expert After Shave Balm with SPF 15. L’Oréal products tend to be reasonably priced and effective. The next time you’re at the drugstore, consider giving one of these products a go.

[$9.77; amazon.com]

15. Cetaphil Pro Oil Absorbing Moisturizer With SPF 30

One of the most overlooked and underused skincare steps is sun protection. The American Academy of Dermatology recommends applying sunscreen or a moisturizer with SPF 30 every day.

We get it: Everyone loves a good tan. But what we don’t love are sunspots or premature wrinkling. The Cetaphil Pro Oil Absorbing Moisturizer is perfect for men with oily skin. It uses mattifying technology to help absorb excess oil and remove any unwanted shine. If you suffer from oily skin, you may be hesitant to add a moisturizer to your face. But if you use the Cetaphil Pro Oil Absorbing Moisturizer with SPF 30, your face will be oil-free and ready to take on the brightest of days.

[$14.22; amazon.com]

16. Marlowe Facial Moisturizer for Men

If you’re looking for a down-to-earth skincare brand that designs natural products for men, look no further than Marlowe. The Marlowe Facial Moisturizer for Men includes luxurious deep-sea algae extract, which expertly hydrates, restores, and soothes skin.

This product is best used by men with oily or dry skin. It has a lightweight feel that can be directly applied to a freshly cleansed face. And the best part is, all of the ingredients are natural and never tested on animals.

Marlowe infuses its facial moisturizer with passionflower fruit, willow bark, and green tea extracts. These three ingredients pair well to nourish and revitalize even the toughest of skin. The moisturizer also balances aloe and citrus oils with a woody base to create a masculine scent. If you’re a no-nonsense guy who’s looking for a skincare product to match your needs, the Marlowe Facial Moisturizer for Men may be the one for you.

[$13.99; amazon.com]

17. Elemis Daily Moisture Boost

Packaged in a matte black tube, the Elemis Daily Moisture Boost is a skincare product designed for the modern man, whether you have normal, oily, dry or combination skin.

Elemis uses a powerful blend of cactus cereus flower extract with Polynesian green tamanu oil to create a moisturizer that boosts and rejuvenates skin. It also uses vitamin E and chestnut milk to protect your skin against harmful radicals and promote elasticity.

You can apply this product in the morning or evening—even right after you finish shaving. You don’t need much: Just apply a pea-sized amount over the face and neck. The soothing after-effects of this moisturizer will tame even the harshest of razor burns. All men alike stand to gain from the Elemis Daily Moisture Boost.

[$47.50; amazon.com]

18. The Body Shop Guarana and Coffee Energizing Moisturizer for Men

No one wants to start off their day on a bad foot, and for most men, coffee is an essential part of the morning routine. This refreshing face lotion is the morning boost you need to get out of bed and get a jump-start to your day.

Infused with Ethiopian green coffee, Brazilian guarana and organic aloe vera, this face cream seriously does it all. It’ll quench dryness, brighten dullness, and invigorate skin that needs a pick-me-up.

[$15.47; amazon.com]

