When it comes to baseline skincare, you need to moisturize every day—morning and night. And if you’re serious about sun protection and preventing premature aging and discoloration of your skin (not to mention the threat of skin cancer), then you also need a layer of sunscreen every day. That’s where a sunscreen-enhanced face moisturizers come in.

Why not simply slather beachy sunblock over your daily moisturizer? It would work in theory, but it might also clog your pores and feel like putting a layer of plastic wrap on your face—not exactly comfortable. Instead, invest in an SPF-rated face moisturizer, which will nourish and hydrate your skin while also blocking the sun’s rays.

Below are our favorite sun-shielding face moisturizers, all of which offer broad-spectrum coverage. This means that they provide defense against both kinds of UV rays—UVA rays, which cause premature aging, wrinkling, drying, and discoloration, as well as UVB rays, which can cause sunburn and even skin cancer. Grab one and give your skin the care it needs.

Clinique for Men Energizing Moisturizer SPF 25

The benefits are stacked in Clinique for Men’s newest hydrator: It wears light while shielding you from UVA and UVB rays, defends against toxins and pollution, restores dull or irritated skin, plus is resistant to sweat. It’s an excellent candidate for your daily moisturizer in any season.

[$46; clinique.com]

Cardon Moisturizer SPF 30

Pack Cardon for your next trip; even though it’s small enough to fit in your pocket, it still lasts as long as the bigger bottles. Apply a pea-sized amount to your face for broad-spectrum, fast absorbing coverage. Best of all is its inclusion of cactus extract, which cools and calms the skin.

[$20; cardonformen.com]

Ursa Major Mineral Moisturizer SPF 18

Though it has the steepest sticker price of this bunch, Ursa Major’s moisturizer is also packed with the most benefits. Not only does it provide broad-spectrum mineral-based sun protection, but it also uses ingredients like apple and rose stem cells, squalane, and sodium hyaluronate to combat signs of aging and preserve moisture levels in the skin.

[$56; ursamajorvt.com]

Baxter of California Oil-Free Moisturizer SPF 15

We love a straightforward, no BS product, and Baxter of California’s oil-free SPF 15 moisturizer is everything it promises. It’s lightweight on application (that’s the “oil-free” part), offers broad-spectrum sun defense, and nourishes on contact (thanks to vitamin E).

[$31; baxterofcalifornia.com]

Mënaji Men’s Power Hydrator Plus SPF 30

Mënaji’s tinted hydrator comes in three tones, and each base color blends seamlessly with similar skin tones to neutralize inconsistencies and blemishes. It also provides broad-spectrum coverage and is packed with antioxidants to shield the skin from the sun, pollution, and toxins.

[$42; menaji.com]

Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Color Correcting Treatment SPF 30

Dr. Jart’s treatment is more than a moisturizer; it’s a color correcting cream that helps neutralize the appearance of blemishes while calming the skin with a mineral-rich, herbal-infused formula. It promises to boost the skin’s vitality, all while shielding it from UVA and UVB rays.

[$52; drjart.com]

