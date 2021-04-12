Whether it’s from friends, family, or your dermatologist, you’ve probably heard the familiar refrain by now: Don’t use soap to wash your face. That trusty bar soap, while great for the body, is likely too harsh to be used on the face. So what’s the best face wash for men? Most dermatologists recommend using a gentle cleanser once a day. These products will lift out impurities, but they won’t strip the skin of its natural oils, leaving it dry and sensitive.

A good cleanser can help address many common skin issues—including acne, dullness, or dryness—and with so many quality products on the market, there’s no reason not to add the step to your routine.

Of course, there’s no single best face wash for men—the best product varies depending on your skin. Here, we’ve rounded up eight formulations that’ll work for just about every skin type and situation, including for sensitive skin, those with active lifestyles, and more.

8 Best Face Washes for Men

1. Fulton & Roark Face Wash

Known for its solid colognes, Fulton & Roark brings its scent expertise to skin care with this lightly fragrant face wash. With refreshing eucalyptus and green tea extract, this cleanser nourishes the skin and removes dirt and oil.

[$22; fultonandroark.com]

2. Disco Charcoal Face Cleanser Stick

Disco’s cleanser is perfect for those looking to brighten dull-looking skin: It includes phytic acid, an ingredient that helps exfoliate and remove dead skin cells. Plus, like all of Disco’s all-natural products, the cleanser can be purchased as a subscription for added savings.

[$16; letsdisco.com]

3. Jack Henry Cleanse+

If you’re a fan of all-in-one hair and body products but still want to upgrade your routine, California-based brand Jack Henry has the answer. The company’s hydrating cleanser can be used on your hair, face, and body, but unlike other all-purpose soaps, it’s fragrance-free, gentle, and formulated to hydrate your skin.

[$28; jackhenry.co]

4. Ceylon Facial Wash

Ceylon is one of the few brands on the market with products specifically designed for men of color, and it offers a straightforward lineup of a cleanser, toner, and moisturizer. This gentle face wash uses tea tree oil to soothe the skin and tone down inflammation.

[$25; ceylonskincare.com]

5. Geologie Sensitive Face Cleanser

Geologie focuses on straightforward but personalized skincare products. If you have acne-prone skin, try the brand’s exfoliating cleanser: It’s made with salicylic acid to exfoliate your skin and treat breakouts (and prevent future ones, too).

[$25 for a two-pack; geologie.com]

6. Jack Black Pure Clean Daily Facial Cleanser

Jack Black has been in the men’s grooming business for over two decades, and the company makes everything from hair care to shaving products. The line’s Pure Clean cleanser does double duty as a toner thanks to the addition of witch hazel, along with calming aloe extract and rosemary to combat excess oil.

[$13–$35; getjackblack.com]

7. Hawthorne Exfoliating Face Cleanser

Subscription-based men’s grooming brand Hawthorne offers face cleansers and accompanying moisturizers for all skin types. If you have oily skin (or just want an especially deep clean), try the brand’s Exfoliating Cleanser. It’s made with charcoal and soapbark to attract and wash away dirt and aloe vera to leave your skin soothed and fresh.

[$16; hawthorne.co]

8. Oars + Alps Solid Face Wash

Oars + Alps packages its face wash in an easy-to-use, travel-friendly stick format: Just rub it on your face, wet your fingers, and massage it into your skin. The charcoal-based formula offers a deep clean suitable for all skin types.

[$20; oarsandalps.com]

