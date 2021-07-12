Few would disagree that the greatest hotels around the world are ones that effortlessly capture the essence of the destination, mostly through a combination of design and architecture, culinary offerings, and unique access to unforgettable “only-happens-here” experiences. But more and more, fashion and style has come into play—and guests are willing and eager to dress the part. Hotel brands are leaning into what it means to represent a lifestyle by partnering up with like-minded fashion labels, producing coveted limited-edition signature products, seasonal pop-up shops, and even regular capsule collections from one year to the next. From Montauk to Positano, here are six new hotel and fashion capsule collections we’re all over this summer.

The Best Hotel and Fashion Capsule Collections of Summer 2022

1. Tombolo x Le Sirenuse

If we could point to a singular driving force behind the resurrection of cooler-than-your-Dad’s Hawaiian shirts, it’s the folks behind leisurewear label Tombolo—but that’s one component of the brand’s ode to “escapewear.” This summer, Tombolo is bringing its interpretation of low-key chic resort pieces to the glitzy Amalfi Coast, pairing up with Positano’s Le Sirenuse on limited-edition shirts and terrycloth cabana sets (unisex) embroidered with the legendary hotel’s iconic logo and twin mermaid mascot. It’s just one of the creative collaborations with Emporio Sirenuse, the property’s luxe fashion and home decor boutique, which also announced a series of Murano glassware called Aria; hand-painted accessories and apparel from French textile designer and illustrator Louis Barthélemy; as well as an array of women’s swimwear from British designer Emilia Wickestead. Capsule collections don’t get cooler than this.

2. Aquazurra x Mandarin Oriental

Prestigious hotel brand Mandarin Oriental scored an exclusive partnership with ritzy Italian footwear brand Aquazzura this year for a new capsule collection of limited-edition slippers, available in select guest suites in properties around the world. The luxe slippers are uniquely designed in Aquazzura’s signature striped patterns with traditional tassels; men’s pairs come in black and white, while women get theirs in aqua-green and white. “I’ve always loved to stay at Mandarin Oriental,” says Aquazzura founder and creative director Edgardo Osorio. “It feels like a home away from home for someone like me who travels for nine months of the year. For this reason, I wanted to create something that felt like home: refined slippers with stunning graphic elements.” The kiddos aren’t left out either, getting their own saffron and white pair topped with a whimsical pom-pom.

3. Onia x Gurney’s Resorts

For Onia co-founder Nathan Romano, teaming up with trendy Gurney’s Resorts in the Hamptons was a no-brainer for the leisurewear brand. “We offer a wide range of functional beachwear essentials—perfect for hanging by the bonfire, lounging by the water, or going for a dip,” Romano says. The Montauk hotel’s boutique is curated with a number of Onia’s coolest summertime additions. The Elastic Calder Bold Floral Swim Trunks and Zach Stripe Towel Terry Polo are primed for pool time, as is the water-resistant Short Sleeve UPF 50+ Performance Jersey Tee, which boasts “UPF+50 protective coating on the fabric, so sunblock is basically built into your clothing.”

4. Marni x Sunset Beach Hotel

There’s another fashion label heading out East on Long Island for the summer—this time, by way of Italy. Legendary fashion house Marni has landed at Shelter Island’s Sunset Beach Hotel with a new experiential pop-up overlooking the seaside. Marni Marine comes to life in the property’s game room with a playful color palette, whimsical furniture, eclectic decor, and a selection of women’s and men’s ready-to-wear from the brand’s spring/summer 2022 collection. The boutique will also feature limited-edition Marni Market accessories, from hats to necklaces to home goods, some of which were designed exclusively for Sunset Beach.

5. Hiro Clark x Ace Hotel

“This year has been all about getting cozy somewhere cool,” says Hiro Clark owner and founder Andy Salzer. “What better place than Ace Hotel? It’s the perfect spot to post up, tune out, and do whatever feels right. And always in sweats, of course.” Hiro Clark’s collaboration with Ace Hotel, which ranges from sleeveless tees to sweatpants and hoodies, is available at select locations from the U.S. to Kyoto. “Ace Hotel inspired us to play with chain stitch and embroidery for the first time,” adds Salzer. “We think they make our fave sweats that much more special. We also created new colors that look right at home from the lobby to the pool deck.” Most recently, Hiro Clark has created new towels to be sold at Ace Hotel outposts with a pool, and is also gearing up to release a series of products aligned with the hotly anticipated opening of Ace Hotel Brooklyn.

6. Orlebar Brown x Eden Rock St Barths

London-based Orlebar Brown has custom designed a limited-edition version of its expertly tailored Bulldog swim trunks for Eden Rock St Barths, an Oetker Collection property. Sold in the Eden Being shop (in-house and online), the Eden Rock Exclusive Edition Bulldog Swim Shorts are printed with an aerial photograph of the glamorous Caribbean resort, and thanks to quick-drying fabric, you can make it to a happy hour apéritif at the Rémy Bar within minutes from your last dip in the sea. Eden Being’s Orlebar Brown shop also carries an exclusive edition of two-toned flip-flops, plus insanely comfy cotton sweatpants and hoodies marked with the Eden Rock St Barths insignia for all those cozy moments back in your suite.

