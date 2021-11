ColdGear® Infrared Down 3-in-1 Jacket GET IT!

Under Armour has this Jacket to deliver some no-frills insulation and weather protection when the time calls. As good a gift as any for the winter season.

See It! Get the ColdGear® Infrared Down 3-in-1 Jacket ($400) at Under Armour

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!