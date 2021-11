Nostalgic Sweater GET IT!

This has become one of our favorite sweaters in our collection since we got our hands on it. Easy to see why, since it’s got a great look to it. But the real treat is the relaxing feeling one gets when throwing it on. Which someone in your life can get when you pick it up for them this holiday season.

Get It: Pick up the Nostalgic Sweater ($158) at Outerknown

