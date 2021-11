Snow Mantra Parka Glacial Haze GET IT!

This Canada Goose parka will make it feel like the winter isn’t even here, that’s how well insulated it is. Pick one up for the loved one that deserves it now.

See It! Get the Snow Mantra Parka Glacial Haze ($1,695) at Canada Goose

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!