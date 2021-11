Wills Cashmere Shawl Collar Cardigan GET IT!

Cozy is the first word that comes to mind with this cashmere cardigan. Just top-of-the-line comfort that delivers low-key style for days. Huckberry knocks it out of the park again.

See It! Get the Wills Cashmere Shawl Collar Cardigan ($245) at Huckberry

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!