1. Duer Performance Denim Relaxed Get It

Duer’s antimicrobial moisture-wicking jeans come in both relaxed and athletic fits, giving you more room in the thighs if you need it. These jeans are also available in a range of colors and washes, so you can get exactly the look you want.

[$139; shopduer.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!