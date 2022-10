2. Buck Mason Maverick Slim Jean Get It

The mid-rise cut and slight taper make these a true classic (bonus points for not restricting your knees or calves). If you like that worn-in feel, go for the Medium Wash. It’s crafted from Japanese denim that has a slightly weathered look.

[$148; buckmason.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!