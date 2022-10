3. Rag & Bone Fit 2 – Delevan Get It

This mid-rise jean is one of Rag & Bone’s most popular styles. It features the brand’s Aero Stretch denim, which makes for a very comfortable fit, and the slim style frames the legs without excess bagginess.

[$255; rag-bone.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!