The Best Jeans for Men: 25 Pairs of Denim for the 5 Major Body Types

Endomorph (The Big Dude)

This body type is typically short and stocky (but can be taller) with heavy muscle mass and a wide, rounder frame.

Best Jean Type for Tall Endomorphs: Go for a slightly wider leg to fit over those quads, or an athletic cut. Avoid low-rise jeans.

Best Jean Type for Short Endomorphs: Go for a slightly slimmer jean or an athletic cut. Avoid a wide fit, as these will make you look heavy (and not in a flattering way).

