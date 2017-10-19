As the days grow shorter, our sleeves grow longer. And as our friends cuff themselves to their winter loves, we cuff our sleeves and chop hearty vegetables or fireplace logs, then sprawl out under the covers while being spooned… by the season’s best flannels. After all, there’s no better swaddle than the following nine shirts.

And just to clarify: Flannel is not the same as plaid. Flannel refers to the material used—wool, cotton, or yarn, softly woven. Plaid is the checkered design, often printed on flannel.

Now, click through and find your perfect match—maybe plaid, maybe not, always comfortable.