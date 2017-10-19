1. Free Swingin’ Trim Fit Flannel by Duluth Trading Company Get It

We challenge you to find a more classic, all-American flannel. Thanks to its slightly stretchy fabric and cleverly designed underarm gussets—hence its “Free Swingin’” moniker—Duluth Trading Company’s twice-brushed, 100% cotton material is perfect for wood chopping, axe-throwing, or breakfast in bed. And when it’s buttoned up, the trim fit complements your burly form.

[shown in Crimson Red Plaid, $44.50, duluthtrading.com]