2. Eddie's Favorite Flannel Classic Fit by Eddie Bauer

Eddie Bauer is the Ol’ Reliable of winter flannels. This solid green casual-but-worker-friendly shirt won’t pill or fade, no matter how often you wash it. It’s a classic fit, too, so it won’t hug your muscles—or your holiday padding. If you’re between sizes and want a more trim fit, your best bet is to size down.

[shown in solid Hunter, $75, eddiebauer.com]