3. Long Sleeve Fjord Flannel Shirt by Patagonia Get It

Patagonia’s flannels are a sight, and a soothing wear. They’ve got the perfect recipe for unique style, relaxed fit, and durability. This is your campfire shirt—nay, your chestnuts-roasting-by-an-open-fire-shirt—and one that will survive any purge in coming seasons.

[shown in Forge Grey, $89, patagonia.com]