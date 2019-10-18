All-natural grooming product labels are starting to read like grocery shopping lists. That’s because fruit is more than a healthy snack. Many of them possess skin-saving properties that eliminate the need for lab-made chemicals. Here’s what we’re slathering on.

(1) Brandless Avocado Basil Hand Cream ($4) rejuvenates dry paws with a blend of avocado (yes, it’s a fruit) and almond oils, plus shea butter.

(2) Citrus is a natural stimulant, so a swipe of Way of Will 02 Lime + Black Spruce Deodorant ($13) perks you up, while geranium extract nixes body odor.

(3) For city dwellers, Malin+Goetz Advanced Renewal Moisturizer ($76) uses antioxidant-rich apple stem cells to protect the face from urban grime.

(4) Cold-pressed oils from apricot kernels, sunflower seeds, sage leaves, and more in Caldera Lab’s The Good Serum ($97) are so moisturizing that a few drops can sub in for face lotion. Use twice daily to help with fine lines, too.

(5) Nondrying Ye Ol’ Goat Soap Lemon + Verbena ($14) mixes olive oil and goat milk—for skin elasticity—with antibacterial citrus extract.

(6) Lucky Bastard Co. Premium Lip Balm ($8) combines fruit oils (coconut, avocado, raspberry seed) with beeswax to create a hydrating seal. And the flat slider container won’t bulk up your front pocket.