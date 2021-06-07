The world around us has changed, and we’re still trying to find our feet in this new normal. But we’re a resilient bunch.

Bars are no longer the number one option when we’re looking for company, whether it be casual or something serious. Luckily, however, we’re no strangers to finding hookups or relationships online.

Generally, this is great. Competition works – it ups everybody’s game. But with that competition also comes new market players that just aren’t up to par, which can seriously waste a person’s time.

We did a roundup of the best gay dating sites to save you time and prevent wasted effort when you’re looking to hook up or meet someone for something more serious than just a playdate.

Top 7 Best Gay Dating Sites & Dating Apps

These gay dating sites are tried and tested and will cover you no matter your poison.

#1 eHarmony: Overall Best Matching Algorithm For Long Term

eHarmony, founded by Dr. Neil Clark Warren, is one of the renowned gay dating websites that aim to help people find serious and long-lasting relationships. This gay dating site is privileged to enjoy a good reputation and speeds up the process of matchmaking by exhibiting multiple matches, based on the data collected by the site.

If you are a gay man or gay single looking for a serious, long-lasting commitment, this is the right place for you! With an almost equal distribution of males and females in this matchmaking algorithm, most of the members are in the age of settling down and start a family seriously, so you will hardly come across non-serious members. With an immense pool of members on the website, 66 million to be specific, there are a lot of potential matches for you.

The profile setup on eHarmony is quite detailed and thorough, which ensures that the site remains clear of non-serious members or short, casual hook-ups. The website requires a premium upgrade, which might come off as costly for some people. However, it allows the users to unlock special features and make the most of this website.

As mentioned earlier, this gay dating site requires extensive and detailed data entry, which includes signup using either an email address or connecting your Facebook account. In addition to this, you also need to fill out a meticulous questionnaire that is necessary to generate a comprehensive personality profile.

Moreover, you can also mention compatibility points and personal preferences like specific attributes that you would like for your matches. This makes the website quite informative and convenient for you to make the right decision quickly.

Standard users can only send winks or message any of the five website-generated questions and add people to their favorites list. Only premium users have the advantage of sending messages to their potential matches.

When it comes to the app’s design and usability, it is straightforward and free of fussy advertisements. The dating app is available on both Android and iOS. The website is pretty clean and clutter-free, which makes it user-friendly for young individuals. Its clean layout and easy navigation make exploration very user-friendly.

The overall format and quality give off a good vibe and make the website credible and worthwhile in your search for a serious, long-lasting commitment.

Pros

Signup process and profile creation is thorough and detailed, which makes sure that you come across legitimate matches

Option of video dating is also available for the members

Do not have to worry about fraudulent profiles as the site ensures the security and privacy of each user

Ad-free

Clean and clutter-free dating app design and navigation

Detailed compatibility points are added to the profile to make matchmaking easier

Cons

Costly, as it requires payment for unlocking special features

Standard users have access to only a few features

Registration process can be time-consuming

Messaging is restricted to premium users only

#2 Adam4Adam: Runner Up Dating Site For Gay Men

This online venue is exclusively for gay singles, couples, and groups looking for casual encounters. Adam4Adam first saw the light back in 2003 and really is one of the original pioneers in the online dating sites for gay dating.

This site claims to have a collective user base of more than ten million (that’s since the launch in 2003) and is packed with all kinds of free features. The ad revenue and pay-per-view makes this possible, so expect to see some of those. After all, it’s for a good cause.

The demographic of the website is broad. All gay men are accepted, so if you’re in the closet, you’re welcome. Twinks, metrosexuals, bisexuals, and, of course, gay singles too.

Cultural background doesn’t matter. Neither does ethnicity or age. Anyone can register for a personal account.

Just remember, you’re probably much more likely to get a fast, no-questions-asked hookup than meet a partner for life, but then again, nothing is impossible, right?

Also, the platform is really explicit, so you may want to stay off of it at work and refrain from using public computers if you can.

Whatever you’re into, Adam4Adam is there to please.

Pros

Easy to find a dream boy for a neighborhood hookup

Features that will entertain you for hours – and most of them are free

Vast library of gay porn

Lots of yummy webcams

Easy to navigate

Cons

Lots of ads when you access for free – but remember, they pay so you don’t have to

Features need to be spruced up a bit

#3 MenNation: Best For Hookups

This site offers a bit of everything. It’s for gay singles and gay men and gals wanting to hook up, have some online play, date, make friends, or explore longer-term romance. MenNation is one of the best online gay dating sites in this category.

The membership is massive, and the site is very active. The features are great too. Instant messaging and chat rooms allow real-time interaction.

It’s probably not ideal to try to make your way on this website with a trial or free membership, though. You’re severely limited in the number of contacts you can make on the free tier.

Longer memberships are real money savers. If you want to test-drive the site first, there’s a monthly membership, but this can be a bit pricey.

Pros

Exceptionally good security features and safety precautions

Highly active site

24/7 customer service

Membership tiers are well priced

Chat feature is brilliant; accommodates IM, secure email, group chats, and forums

LGBTQ community-friendly

Cons

Free tier has minimal features

Search function is outdated

No app available

#4 Friendfinder-x: Best For Casual Dating

Friendfinder-x has a user base that runs into the millions. It’s not exclusively a gay site – it caters to any sexual orientation. It’s there for groups, couples, and individuals who are simply interested in casual hookups.

Marital status and sexual orientation do not matter. All are welcome.

The site has a section for explicit content. This includes webcams, pictures, and videos. The site also offers its own selection of live cam models, sexy chatting, and a wide variety of adult videos.

Something Friendfinder-x has which completely differentiates it from the rest is their Sex Academy. This is a collection of online learning material that will teach you the ins and outs of casual hookups and teach you about pushing your boundaries.

Not sure how to give an erotic massage to set the mood? They’ve got you covered. And they do so with step-by-step instructions in video format. It really is a complete eLearning experience.

The keyword at Friendfinder-x is discretion. And that goes for signup and membership details.

Women, men, couples? As long as you’re looking for casual play with no serious long-term relationships, this site is for you. You can browse and reply to messages, provided the sender has a paid account.

No credit card is required upfront, so a bit of window-shopping will cost you nothing. If you see someone you’d like to take home, memberships are all reasonably priced.

Pros

Sign up to chat in no time

Massive active user base

Profiles are highly customizable

Plenty of options for the LGBTQ community

Cons

Best features can be costly

No app available

#5 BiCupid: Best Dating Website For Bicurious People

BiCupid has been a premier destination of bisexual and bi-curious singles for some time now. It’s the get-together spot for open-minded, sexy individuals and couples looking to hook up, chat, date, and explore the hidden corners of their sexuality in a happy, friendly environment.

BiCupid stands out from the crowd because of their many innovative features. For instance, first-date ideas can be shared among users by category.

The good old arts and culture are there, as are food and drink. Believe it or not, more than twenty-five thousand ideas have been generated to date.

The site also has its own user-generated dating safety section. Users can contribute from their own experience, and the idea is to keep online dating safe for everyone.

The video page is great, but a lot of the content is unrestricted. So if sexually explicit is not your thing, stay away.

Pros

Leading site for both women and men looking for a bisexual experience

Platform is easy to navigate, and the matching suggestions are simple and great

Fantastic selection of girls and guys for both relationships and casual hookups

Cons

Site is full of people looking to experiment or just have a fling, so if a committed relationship is your thing, this may not be for you

#6 Grindr: Free Hookup Site for Gay Singles

Let us introduce you to another popular dating site for gay men, namely Grindr. It is a free site for gay dating that is mainly supported by advertisements. The dating app has won multiple awards since its launch, including the ‘Best Mobile Dating App’ three times, and provides location-based matches.

What makes it stand out among other best dating apps is that it does not judge you on your sexuality and encourages being yourself publicly.

It hosts an almost 27 million user base worldwide and connects members based on their location. The most attractive feature is that almost all of the dating app’s features are accessible to users, standard or premium. However, premium users get to enjoy a few more advantages.

The gay dating site welcomes the LGBTQ community, and people feel welcomed on the site as their sexuality is not questioned or judged. You are also given the option to remain anonymous if you do not want your details to be displayed publicly.

The biggest catch is the free registration process which is also quick and to the point. You can register with your email address or Facebook account, and only photo verification is required. You can add more details and fill the health section according to your liking.

As mentioned earlier, communication is free for everyone, along with other functionalities. However, it is made more interesting by introducing Gaymoji and over 500 LGBTQ community stickers, but for premium users only. In addition to this, premium users can also enjoy another messaging feature which includes saving phrases from conversations for later use.

The profile details and the entire setup is not rigid and can be edited and changed whenever you like. You also do not have to fill every field at the time of registration, which makes the process quite efficient for users.

As far as its layout is concerned, it is simple and accessible for everyone. Its user-friendly and fuss-free layout attracts people and is an excellent choice for single gay men who are always on the go!

Pros

One of the best hookup sites with an equal distribution of male and female users

With millions of active users, it is easy to come across many potential matches

Easy and user-friendly layout helps members to set up their profiles immediately

No need to subscribe to get access to basic features and functions, since it is ad-supported

Advertisements are not obtrusive, so users are not bothered by them

App is available for both Android and iOS

Focus is placed on members and potential matches

Cons

Presents matches based on the location of members and does not let members look for potential matches themselves

Easy-going profile creation process may leave out details crucial for best matchmaking

Might not be the right place if you are looking for a serious, long-term relationship

#7 HER: Best Dating Site For Lesbians

Established in 2013 with the name Dattch, it was renamed HER later in 2015. It is a well-known lesbian dating app that exhibits long-term meaningful relationships and hosts an immense pool and variety of members including lesbians, queers, and bisexual women.

This dating platform is not only an excellent forum for you to find your romantic partner but also to look for meaningful friendships. It provides inclusivity to its users no matter who they classify as or where they belong to and eliminates all kinds of prejudices against lesbians.

You can sign up through your Facebook and Instagram account which is fairly quick. However, this feature is not reliable since the system fails to identify and recognize the gender. This has created nuisance among people as sometimes the dating app mistakenly dismisses masculine-looking women.

Unlike some other dating apps, signup and messaging are free. You can see who liked your profile but cannot view descriptions unless you are a Premium user.

As far as the aesthetics and looks are concerned, HER is modern and methodical, with an appealing aura for the users. Being a dual-purpose platform with dating and social media, it allows gay women to search for romantic partners as well express their opinions without the fear of judgment and rejection.

The exclusive features HER offers are as follows:

Enables you to meet people according to your likes and preferences

Allows you to interact with other like-minded women, whether it be for dating or platonic purposes

You can also participate in the events posted on the website that eventually make your profile more prominent and highlighted out of the lot. Features like going through different communities, rewinding profiles in case you missed a match, and switching to incognito mode are just a few other perks that this dating app has to offer.

Users applaud the app’s quick response when they have certain questions or problems, which is a huge plus.

Pros

Not a pricey app since there are average prices to unlock special features

Profile signs up and registration as well as messaging is free of cost

Although it is characterized as a dating app, it is also an excellent social media app where like-minded women can interact freely

Interface is organized and pleasing to the eye

Members on this dating site are quite active and responsive which ensures efficient and quick interaction as well as matchmaking

Atmosphere of unity with no bias

Excellent security and safety of user data are ensured

Cons

Friend lists are public hence visible to other people

Must sign up using your Facebook or Instagram account

App may lag sometimes

Only available as an app

How to Stay Safe When You Use Gay Dating Sites For Online Dating?

Tech has made gay dating websites more accessible than we would ever have dreamed fifteen years ago. Tap or swipe your phone, and you’re all set to go.

And what makes these gay dating sites even better is that you get to know a whole lot about a person before you decide to say hello. It just doesn’t get better than that.

But remember, you’re also sharing a lot of information about yourself in the process.

So, here are a couple of thoughts to consider when trying out gay dating sites:

Anonymity Is King

Don’t be in a hurry to share your name, address, phone number, parents’ address, and blood type on a public profile. That’s not what the profile is there for anyway.

You want to give the barebones basics (without lying too much) of who you are and why it would be great to date you. Your bank balance and account details may be one of those reasons but keep them away from your profile.

Use a nickname and not your own name on your public profile. The time for full disclosure is later.

I’ll Show You Mine, But You Go First

Seen all those faceless profiles scattered like autumn leaves across gay dating sites? Some people are battling to come out, and others are shy. And that’s fine.

But if you’re chatting and a potential date gets iffy about sharing pictures of their face, especially when you showed your first, that’s a red flag.

Trust could be an issue on dating sites, but trust works both ways.

Go Webcam Before You Go Dating

If it looks too good to be true, then it probably is. So a quick video chat before you venture out will make sure you connect with the right person and not some scammer.

Always Go Public Before You Go Private

99% of your dates from gay dating sites will be the person you are expecting. However, there is always that 1% chance that it may be someone else.

With that being said, if you’re hooking up with a total stranger and you’ve only ever met on dating sites, you want to be in a public place until you feel safe and secure enough to move in behind closed doors.

Social Media Holds the Clues

Much of our lives are public with social media. And it’s not stalking if you check out a connection before you meet or hook up. If he doesn’t share his pictures on the dating site, he may be doing so on Instagram.

Nice and Slow

Remember to take things slowly

Spend a little bit of time to acclimatize to the person. If anything seems off, it’s that little bit of time you spend upfront that will make all the difference.

When in Rome …

When you’re traveling, make sure you’re well aware of the local laws. Even if they’re a draconian abomination, you’re still on foreign soil, and the consequences could be dire.

If You Post Pictures of Anything but Your Face, Make Sure Your Face Isn’t in Them

Always be sure to crop out your face if you’re posting pictures of other body parts on these gay dating sites. You may strike it lucky and become president of the United States in a few years. If that happens, these pictures on gay dating sites will be back to haunt you.

Phone A Friend

If you’re on your way out, make sure someone knows where you are. This is whether you’re hooking up or going on a date through these dating sites.

It takes no time to send a text, so just do it for your own safety.

Always Be Careful of Catfish

Scammers will always be around, and they’ll always be out to take advantage of you, especially if you’re in a vulnerable situation. Keep an eye out for the warning signs:

If you say no to anything, especially giving out your number, and they still pressure you – run.

Your home address is nobody’s business until it’s their business. Don’t give it out until the time is right.

If he requests cash – regardless of how tragic or horrible the story – he’s scamming you.

Help keep the online gay dating community safe. Everyone needs to play their part, so that we all get to continue playing.

In Conclusion – Which Is the Best Gay Dating Site?

Dating online is undoubtedly the way of the future. In fact, it’s right up there with space travel and with capsule espresso makers. It’s something we’re used to, and it’s something we look forward to, and it’s not something we’re about to give up.

We recommend eHarmony and Adam4Adam. That said, your experiences could be good or bad, and a lot of that you can control upfront. You do so by picking the platform you go live on, making sure the people you hook up with are as good and honest as your good and honest self, and applying common sense every step of the way.

Play should always be a happy event. Let’s keep it like that.

