Best Gift Baskets for Everyone In Your Life This Holiday

Best For Your Significant Other GET IT!

With this gift basket, you and the love of your life can wake up on the holiday to enjoy an amazing treat for yourselves. A little prosecco (maybe a mimosa if you’re feeling frisky) with some sweet chocolate treats to accompany it. It’ll get the holiday started just right.

Get It: Pick up the A Toast to You Prosecco Gift Basket ($110) at Gourmet Gift Baskets

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!