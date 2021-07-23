The Best Hair Clippers for Men in 2021

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If there’s one thing the last year or so has given us, it’s a new appreciation for barbers and hairstylists. Even though most barbershops are open again, the long time without them taught us that any man can save time and money by mastering his mane at home—particularly if he’s armed with one of the best hair clippers for men.

Feeling a little uncertain? Try warming up by watching some YouTube tutorials on at-home clipping from Wahl and other tool brands, suggests Jami Svay, celebrity men’s groomer and owner of Idolize Spa in Huntersville, NC.

“Even professionals watch videos,” she says. “Especially if you’re a rookie, it will give you confidence.” Other musts include good lighting, multiple mirrors so you can see different angles, and most of all, patience. “Rushing leads to regrets,” says Svay.

As with most things in life, the right tools are also essential. A lesser trimmer might jam or compromise precision, while a superior clipper may actually compensate for your lack of formal training.

Whether you’re planning on shaving your head, just taking a little off the neck, or carving a sharp line up on the side, this roundup of our favorite 15 hair clippers will help you decide on the right one for you.

1. All Rounder: Wahl Corded Clipper Color Pro Complete Hair Cutting Kit

When you go out looking for clippers, you can’t go wrong with getting a set that can handle anything. And this kit can handle anything. It’s got a well-designed electric clipper with plenty of guide combs to get your hair to the length you desire. You’ll also get combs to clean up the kit and to organize your hair. This kit will be with you for a long time if you treat it right.

[$35; amazon.com]

2. Best Full Barber Kit: SUPRENT Hair Clippers Kit

Make it like you have a barbershop in your bathroom with this kit from SUPRENT. You get a cordless clipper to get all the big work done, and a detail trimmer to get the lines just right. You’ll get the guiding combs you need to get the hair length just right, as well as a comb, and a barber cape to keep that newly cut hair from sticking to you.

[$70; amazon.com]

3. Best For Fades Kit: Wahl Clipper Fade Cut Haircutting Kit

If you like fades, then you need the kind of clippers that’ll get the job done. And these clippers from Wahl will help you get that fade just right. With the precision blades in this set, as well as the guide combs, you will be looking your best without having to leave the house.

[$35; amazon.com]

4. Best Lightweight Clipper: Andis 22340 ProClip 2-Speed Detachable Blade Clipper

Big, bulky clippers can be hard to maneuver, so luckily this one is on the slim side, claiming to be 20% lighter, 10% smaller, and 15% faster than traditional versions. Whatever the numbers, you’ll feel the ease in your wrist when you swipe the hair away without hesitation. The detachable ceramic blades ensure a smooth finish and the removable cord won’t trip you up.

[$127; amazon.com]

5. Best Pro Tool: Wahl Professional 5-Star Series Lithium-Ion Cord/Cordless Detailer

If you’re fanatical about precision, you’ll want the clipper favored by professionals, and this Wahl is your best bet. The T-shaped blade keeps the details in check for both your hairline and your beard. In addition to chargers, this heavy-duty, old-school tool comes with plenty of extras, such as a pre-shave brush, styling comb, oil, cleaning brush, and a blade guard.

[$105; amazon.com]

6. Best Bargain: Braun MGK3245 7-in-1 Men’s Rechargeable Wet & Dry Electric Shaver & Trimmer

When haircut day falls on beard buzzing week, why not take it all down with a single device? Easy to store, this multi-talented tool can sculpt your shave and crop your coif with the mere switch of an attachment and 13 length settings. German precision and reliability combines with Braun’s lifetime sharp blades and 80 minutes of battery life with each charge.

[$55; amazon.com]

7. Best Multitasker: Philips Norelco MG7750/49 Multigroom Series 7000 Hair Clippers

The Macgyver of hair tools, this clipper is kind of good at everything. From head to beard and body, you’ll gain a professional trim on all of your overgrown areas with 23 helpful attachments and pieces. Equipped with sharp blades, a steel drive train, and unbendable cutting guards reinforced with fiberglass, this handy trimmer might even be able to mow your lawn in a pinch.

[$55; amazon.com]

8. Best Travel Clipper: Wahl Professional Peanut Classic Clipper/Trimmer #8685

Measuring just 4 inches long and weighing in at a mere 4 ounces, you won’t have to think twice about packing this aptly named clipper on your next adventure. It’s a top seller because this featherweight tool is simple to use, yet versatile, since you can trim your hair as well as your beard with it. The mini shape that fits easily in your hand will help you grip without a slip.

[$55; amazon.com]

9. Best Limited-Edition Trimmer: Oster 76059-226-000 Driftwood Limited Edition T-finisher Hair Trimmer

Shop around for a clipper and they all start to look the same after a while. Not so much with this limited-edition Oster trimmer designed to resemble driftwood. Although it may look like something your grandpa whittled on his porch, the quiet pivot motor and T-blade edge help keep this tool feeling just right for the modern guy.

[$55; amazon.com]

10. Best Trimmer for Multiple Hair Textures: OriHea Hair Trimmer

Whether your hair is curly, fine, or thick, this cordless trimmer can adjust to whatever follicles you throw in its path with four distinct intensity modes that adjusts to your hair type. With or without a cord, you can also take this trimmer on the road, thanks to a dual voltage design as well as a ridiculously long battery life of 2 months with a full charge.

[$40; amazon.com]

11. Best Clippers for Long Battery Life & More: Bevel Trimmer + T-Blade

Handsome by design and substantial in the palm, the Bevel Trimmer is also a sharp shaver for lineups, fades, and more. Cordless, it provides 8 hours of power while the T-Blade attachment offers control that can help even a novice cut his hair at home. And the unique beveled exterior shape makes this simple tool feel like a work of modern art.

[$200; amazon.com]

12. Best Trimmer for Thick Hair: Hatteker Hair Clippers for Men Cordless Hair Trimmer

A thick and lush mane may sound like a dream for some guys, but in reality, those who are constantly tending to their bushy thatch know it can be a bit of a nuisance. Enter this Hatteker clipper kit that comes with a thinning comb in addition to the six guides, plus a clean brush to swipe your bulk away and a storage bag to wrap it all up. The adjustment wheel on the handle makes changing your length a single seamless motion.

[$28; amazon.com]

13. Best Tool for Bald Guys: Wahl Professional 5 Star Balding Clipper

If your current hair style channels Dwayne Johnson, you know that it’s not easy getting that perfectly smooth chrome dome with a typical clipper. Before you resort to the perils of shaving your head with a regular razor, check out this clipper that gives you a “surgically close cut,” thanks to a specialized electromagnetic motor that’s built for speed and precision.

[$60; amazon.com]

14. Best Easy-to-Maneuver Trimmer: Mangroomer Ultimate Pro Self-Haircut Kit

A controlled grip is essential for a precise cut, and this ergonomically advanced trimmer puts that power right in the palm of your hand. Small in size but mighty in ability, the rubberized trimmer fits in your mitt and in the hard-to-reach places some trimmers can’t. Around the ears? A little off the back? No problem. Nine guide combs, a corded or cordless option, plus an extra wide blade makes it all easy.

[$38; amazon.com]

15. Best All-Inclusive Trimmer: ConairMAN 3-in-1 Chrome Haircut Kit

Want to know the secret to making your thinning hair look thicker? Cut it shorter so it appears denser. Want to know the secret to keeping nose hair in check? Trim it at least every two weeks with the attachment in this chrome kit. With everything from a hair trimmer to 10 guide combs to ear combs to a nose hair trimmer to a cape and carrying kit, you’ll feel like a seasoned grooming professional in your own home.

[$35; amazon.com]

16. Best Old-School Clipper: Oster Model 10 Heavy Duty Detachable Blade Clipper with #000 Blade

Fellas who long for the days of barbershops and Brylcreem will appreciate the retro vibe of this old-fashioned Oster clipper. It doesn’t come with a lot of complicated attachments or high-tech digital options. It does, however, have the durability and reliability of a classic car, though it is decidedly more compact.

[$150; amazon.com]

17. Best Heavy-Duty Trimmer: Remington HC5855 Virtually Indestructible Haircut Kit & Beard Trimmer

If you are already familiar with the phenomenon of dropping a trimmer each time you hit an awkward angle, consider this polycarbonate cased clipper your salvation. No more plastic pieces that fall apart when they hit the ground. Best of all, inside this tough exterior lies a powerful engine and a precise blade system that won’t pull, snag, or get misaligned.

[$35; amazon.com]

18. Best High-End Clipper: Andis Professional Cordless Lithium Ion Master Clipper

For those who appreciate the finer things in life, consider this cordless model. This luxe Andis trimmer’s aluminum body is sturdy, yet sophisticated, like a great race car, powered by a rotary motor with a carbon-steel blade that runs at speeds over 7,200 SPM. The result is a smooth cut with no dragging.

[$219; amazon.com]

