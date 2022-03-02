This article was published in partnership with Blu Atlas.

A healthy head of hair is key to both looking and feeling your best. Healthy hair begins with a healthy scalp, so it’s important to nourish your crown with quality active ingredients. To maximize hair thickness, volume and shine, it is not only necessary to wash regularly, but also to condition. Shampoos can strip the hair and scalp of vital moisture and nutrients, leading to hair damage or thinning. Following your wash with the right conditioner is an important step toward keeping your mane in top form.

With so many conditioners on the market, it may be challenging to find the right one for you. This choice will depend on your hair type and treatment concerns, as well as your taste in ingredients and fragrance. To smooth your selection process, we have surveyed the top products available and compiled this list of the 20 best hair conditioners for men in 2022. Get ready to reveal your best hair yet!

1. Blu Atlas Conditioner

This all-natural conditioner from the outstanding men’s grooming line Blu Atlas is a clear winner. The lightweight formula will address all your hair concerns with potent botanicals that soothe and hydrate the scalp and fortify the strands. Say goodbye to weak tresses, breakage, frizz and dullness, and restore your hair to full volume and shine with this premium product.

The fresh-scented blend includes natural humectants to lock in moisture and barley protein to strengthen your strands. Lather up with this effective conditioner daily for best results. This product is free of harmful parabens, phthalates and sulfates, and is ideal for regular use. Pair this conditioner with the brand’s shampoo for even more dramatic benefits.

[$22; bluatlas.com]

2. VERB | Hydrating Conditioner

Verb is another body-care brand that is committed to clean ingredients. Their Hydrating Conditioner is a great moisture-boosting choice for all hair types, featuring a gentle, all-natural blend of hair-loving botanicals. Argan and meadowfoam seed oils restore and strengthen the hair from the follicle to the tip with antioxidants. Pro-vitamin B5 and sunflower extract hydrate and nourish the scalp and hair while providing natural UV protection.

Boost hair body, moisture and shine with this color-safe formula. It is gluten-free and does not contain harmful chemical additives, making it a great option for sensitive skin. This sustainably sourced conditioner has a light citrus fragrance to refresh your senses as you care for your mane.

[$40; amazon.com]

3. HORACE | Nourishing Conditioner

This nutritious conditioner from clean men’s grooming line Horace contains an impressive 96.9% all-natural ingredients. The gentle formula hydrates and strengthens your hair with a blend of plant-derived moisturizers, including shea butter, Abyssian oil and mango butter. These high-powered ingredients also protect the scalp and hair with numerous antioxidants for dramatic results.

Featuring a deliciously fresh green fragrance, this product is free of silicone, mineral oil, PEG and parabens. Safely treat and nourish your hair with this clean conditioner, which pairs well with the brand’s hydrating shampoo.

[$20; horace.co]

4. HANZ DE FUKO | Natural Conditioner

Soothe your scalp and boost hair volume with this conditioner from men’s grooming brand Hanz de Fuko, featuring 100% certified organic ingredients. This botanically boosted formula includes an impressive blend of protective and hydrating plant extracts, including antioxidant-rich white tea, nourishing shea butter and reparative aloe vera. A medley of amino acids will fortify your strands to prevent frizz and breakage, while burdock root and horsetail fern heal the scalp and stimulate hair growth.

This lightly scented formula is sustainably sourced and free of sulfates and parabens. Use it daily after shampooing to restore hair and scalp health.

[$23; hanzdefuko.com]

5. Oribe | Priming Lotion Leave-In Conditioning Detangler

If your hair is prone to tangles and breakage, try this leave-in conditioner from luxury haircare brand Oribe. Simply apply this convenient product to clean hair after showering, and let it air dry for silky and tangle-free hair. The luxurious formula includes the brand’s signature complex of plant-based antioxidants to protect and fortify the hair and scalp. A luxurious blend of botanical oils strengthens, nourishes and softens the hair, smoothing the hair cuticles and sealing in moisture.

Use this rich and creamy product for tangle-free hair that is easier to style. This is a great option for curly hair, as it provides moisture without weighing down your ringlets. Achieve bounce, body and shine with this premium option.

[$38; oribe.com]

6. Patricks | CD1 Stimulating & Thickening Conditioner

For targeted treatment of thinning hair, try this high-performance conditioner from the acclaimed men’s grooming brand Patricks. The multi-active formula thickens your hair shafts with plant proteins for an instant volumizing effect. It also features a synergistic blend of plant-derived antioxidants that stimulate scalp circulation and promote new hair growth. Plus, it is made with androgen-blocking technology to specifically target male pattern baldness.

Rounding off this top-rated product is a luxurious masculine fragrance of vetiver and white mint. Whether you have advanced hair loss or are just starting to see the signs of thinning, this paraben and phthalate-free conditioner is an excellent choice. Pair it with the brand’s targeted thickening shampoo for maximum effect.

[$46; patricks.co]

7. Doers of London Conditioner

Nourish your hair and scalp with this dermatologist-recommended conditioner from the all-natural grooming brand Doers of London. The gentle, pH-balanced formula contains an array of deeply hydrating and restorative botanical ingredients, such as softening argan oil and calming copaiba extract, making it one of the best hair conditioners on the market. Organic aloe vera and oat bran extract balance sebum levels and protect your hair and scalp from oxidative stress.

Use this conditioner daily to calm scalp irritation and boost your hair shine and control. This ultra-clean product is certified vegan and cruelty-free, formulated without synthetic colors, fragrance, parabens or sulfates.

[$24; doersoflondon.com]

8. Olivina Men | Conditioning Cream (Bourbon Cedar)

This dual-purpose cream comes from the organic grooming brand Olivina Men. Their versatile formula can be used as a rinse-out product for daily care or a leave-in conditioner to add shine and control. It features the brand’s popular signature fragrance Bourbon Cedar, made of pure essential oils. The olive-oil-based cream hydrates and fortifies strands with barley protein, while elderberry extract stimulates hair growth.

Repair damaged hair and restore natural shine with this fragrant, eco-friendly product for men. The affordable conditioner is packaged in 100% recyclable materials and is free of harmful artificial chemicals, making it a great choice for everyday use.

[$7.83; amazon.com]

9. Sachajuan | Scalp Conditioner

Target dandruff and scalp irritation with this award-winning conditioner from stylish salon favorite Sachajuan. The high-powered blend includes natural antimicrobial compounds to gently combat the fungus that causes dandruff. An anti-inflammatory infusion of ginger, rosemary, menthol and salicylic acid soothes and balances the scalp.

This effective product is best paired with the brand’s targeted anti-dandruff shampoo. Vegan, clean and sustainably sourced, it is safe for daily use.

[$105; sachajuan.com]

10. Bevel | Sulfate-Free Conditioner

Hydrate and detangle your hair with this deep conditioning option from dermatologist-approved grooming brand Bevel. Suitable for daily use as a rinse-out treatment, or as a leave-in hair mask, this clean formula nourishes and fortifies your mane with coconut oil and shea butter.

Seal in moisture and volume while boosting shine with this versatile hair treatment, which is superb for coarse or curly hair textures. The rich, lathering formula is free of harmful ingredients, and the light fragrance is a customer favorite.

[$17.96; getbevel.com]

11. Act+Acre | Cold Processed Hair Conditioner

What makes this one of the best hair conditioners for men? Well, the natural hair-care brand Act+Acre is known for its proprietary cold-pressed technology, which preserves the potency of botanical ingredients for optimal benefit. Nourish and repair dry, damaged hair with their lightweight conditioner that delivers deep, continual hydration. This silicone-free formula is a great choice for all hair types. It includes fortifying quinoa protein, hydrating Abyssian oil and restorative vitamin B5 for dramatic results.

See why this one is an insider favorite for affordable, clean and high-powered hair care with proven results. It is safe for chemically treated and dyed hair, and sustainably sourced.

[$28; actandacre.com]

12. Dr. Squatch | Men’s Natural Conditioner (Cool Citrus)

This refreshing conditioner from the organic men’s grooming brand Dr. Squatch is an excellent choice for daily use. It features cooling peppermint oil, which calms the scalp and stimulates hair growth. Calendula and clary sage hydrate and balance to restore a smooth, healthy shine. Plus, avocado oil delivers a potent dose of vitamin E to lock in moisture. The invigorating citrus fragrance is another favorite among buyers.

Massage this luxurious, fragrant cream into your scalp and hair daily for maximum effect.

[$16; drsquatch.com]

13. EVO | Normal Persons Daily Conditioner

This lightweight daily conditioner is ideal for oily hair types, working to reduce sebum production and stimulate the scalp. The clean formula boosts hair smoothness, shine and control with a blend of moisturizers, fortifying proteins and oil-controlling agents.

Massage this lightly scented, nourishing conditioner into your wet hair and scalp, and rinse to reveal softness and shine. This product is free of parabens, sulfates and gluten, and is safe for regular use. Pair this certified vegan and cruelty-free option with the brand’s corresponding shampoo for maximum results.

[$30; amazon.com]

14. GAGE FOR MEN | Tea Tree Conditioner

Energize and balance your scalp with this refreshing conditioner from the high-performance grooming brand Gage for Men. The light formula hydrates with coconut extract and neem seed oil, while essential oils of tea tree and peppermint stimulate scalp circulation for balanced moisture. The antioxidant-packed botanical ingredients also protect your scalp and hair from damaging free radicals and UVA/UVB rays.

Massage this comforting cream into the hair and scalp daily for revitalizing hydration. It can be paired with the brand’s corresponding shampoo for a double dose of minty freshness.

[$18; gageformen.com]

15. AMERICAN CREW | Daily Conditioner

This multi-action conditioner comes from veteran men’s grooming brand American Crew. The vegan formula revitalizes, fortifies and protects your hair and scalp with lightweight and lasting hydration. Boost hair softness, control and shine with this blend of 91% natural ingredients, such as ultra-moisturizing vitamin B5 and fragrant extracts of peppermint, rosemary and thyme.

This energizing and strengthening conditioner from a trusted leading brand is an excellent daily option for men with normal to dry hair.

[$8.76; amazon.com]

16. TRIUMPH & DISASTER | Conditioner

This impressive, high-powered conditioner is 100% natural and top-rated, with proven results. Ultra-clean, and backed by rigorous research, this lightweight detangling formula features an enticing fragrance of mint and cucumber. It is rich in hair-fortifying keratin, nourishing argan oil and an all-natural silicone substitute to detangle even the most difficult knots.

Treat your hair and scalp with this potent offering from a leader in artisanal plant-powered personal care.

[$33; triumphanddisaster.com]

17. Jack Black | Nourishing Hair & Scalp Conditioner

This rich conditioner is another great choice, courtesy of popular grooming brand Jack Black, a reliable source for luxury-grade products at reasonable prices. This botanically boosted and sulfate-free formula provides deep hydration that tackles frizz without weighing the hair down. It features biotin and silk protein to fortify your hair shafts, and a nourishing antioxidant blend of green tea, tea tree oil and basil.

This fragrance-free product delivers lasting hydration without greasy residue. It is suitable for all hair types and is created from clean ingredients, making it safe for daily use.

[$27.83; walmart.com]

18. LAB SERIES | Age Rescue Densifying Conditioner

This powerful conditioner from premium men’s skincare line Lab Series harnesses the power of the brand’s anti-aging technology to combat visible signs of aging in the hair. The proprietary 3D Renoplex™ composite turns back the clock to reveal youthful, healthy locks. Ginseng combats hair loss, while glycerin and wheat protein nourish and strengthen your scalp and strands.

Try this advanced option for thicker, shinier and healthier hair that defies the passage of time. Pair it with the brand’s corresponding shampoo for double the anti-aging benefits.

[$27.45; walmart.com]

19. GROWN ALCHEMIST | Conditioner

Enhance your hair’s shine, strength and body with this blend of powerful bioactive ingredients from the natural skincare innovators at Grown Alchemist. The lightweight formula is intended for daily use. It includes potent antioxidants derived from tomato, black pepper and green tea, which work to soften and smooth the hair shafts while nourishing and soothing the scalp. A calming floral blend of chamomile, lavender and myrtle adds protective moisture that lasts.

This 100% natural, vegan and cruelty-free option pairs well with the brand’s other products, including a corresponding shampoo to round out your daily hair-care ritual.

[$49; grownalchemist.com]

20. RADIA | Purifying Conditioner

Rounding out our list is this gentle lab-tested conditioner that detoxifies and clarifies damaged hair to reveal healthy volume and shine. The deep hydrating treatment is intended for daily use and guaranteed to moisturize, detangle and fortify your locks with a lightweight, dermatologist-tested formula. It includes the brand’s proprietary Nanosome Technology, which enables the continuous release of active ingredients for optimal results. Aloe, acai berry and keratin are delivered with maximum efficiency to rejuvenate, hydrate, fortify and purify even the most damaged hair.

This high-performance option is safe for color-treated hair while being free of gluten, silicones, parabens and sulfates. Reverse damage and protect your tresses with this targeted conditioner.

[$32; dslaboratories.com]

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a conditioner, and why do I need one?

A conditioner is a moisturizing agent that is applied to the hair and scalp after shampooing to add hydration and protection. Shampoos can strip your hair of vital moisture, weakening or damaging the strands. Regular use of a nourishing, moisturizing and protective conditioner is necessary to counteract these effects and keep your hair healthy, hydrated and strong. It is an important step for optimal scalp, follicle and hair shaft health, especially if you have dry skin or strands.

A great conditioner will smooth and strengthen your hair cuticles, regulate scalp hydration, and provide antioxidant protection from environmental stressors. Plus, the right conditioner will detangle your hair and boost control for easy styling.

How do I choose the right conditioner

There are different types of conditioners tailored to distinct hair types and concerns. Let’s explore some of the most common hair types and conditioners.

If you have fine hair, choose a volumizing conditioner, which will bulk up your hair strands with fortifying compounds to provide an appearance of thicker hair.

If you have dry hair, choose a moisturizing conditioner that will nourish and hydrate your hair and scalp while locking in moisture.

If you have oily hair, choose an oil control conditioner that will regulate sebum production on your scalp without irritation.

If you have hair loss, choose a conditioner for thinning hair that will target the different causes of hair loss, including hormonal imbalance, scalp irritation and environmental damage.

Lastly, if you have normal hair, choose a lightweight conditioner that will nourish and hydrate without weighing down your locks with greasy residue.

How do I use a conditioner?

1. Thoroughly cleanse your hair with your chosen shampoo. Remove any excess water from your hair.

2. Deposit a small amount of conditioner onto your hand. Read the product instructions for exact amount recommendations.

3. Dispense the product thoroughly and evenly across your scalp and throughout your hair. Pay special attention to your scalp, gently massaging the conditioner onto the skin for optimal absorption.

4. Let the conditioner sit in your hair and scalp for several minutes. Product instructions will tell you how long you should wait. Some are intended for one or two minutes, while leave-in hair treatments may be left in for up to 30 minutes or all day.

5. Thoroughly rinse the conditioner from your hair and scalp, avoiding the eyes.

6. Experts recommend that you limit the use of damaging hairdryers and instead gently towel or air dry your clean, nourished mane.

How often should I use a conditioner?

The frequency with which you condition will depend on your hair type, hair length and chosen product. Men’s hair experts generally agree with the following common guidelines.

If you have short hair, you only need to condition it one or two times a week, as shorter strands are more fully nourished from the scalp.

If you have long hair, you should condition it two to three times a week, as long strands tend to retain fewer nutrients from the scalp.

If you have greasy or oily hair, condition one to two times a week, focusing on the ends of your hair rather than the scalp to prevent oily buildup.

If you have normal hair, you should condition one or two times a week.

Keep in mind that these are general guidelines, and different products may have different indications. Take the time to figure out which routine helps your hair look and feel the best.

What ingredients should I look for in a conditioner?

It is important to choose high-quality natural ingredients with proven hair-care benefits. Let’s explore some of the best ingredients found in popular conditioners.

Essential oils

Essential oils have many important benefits for scalp and hair health. Most have antifungal compounds to combat dandruff, as well as hydrating, restorative and anti-inflammatory effects. Tea tree oil is a powerful calmative ingredient that also deep cleans and purifies the scalp. Peppermint oil stimulates scalp circulation to help keep the follicles nourished while encouraging new hair growth. These therapeutic oils also typically emit pleasant aromas for a luxurious hair-washing experience.

Carrier oils

Less concentrated than essential oils, carrier oils are typically plant-derived, and are used to hydrate, soften and protect the skin while helping it to absorb more potent ingredients without irritation. Carrier oils are classed as emollients, humectants or occlusives according to their skincare benefits. Emollients such as coconut oil smooth, soften and nourish the skin’s surface. Humectants such as glycerin and jojoba oil boost the skin’s moisture-absorbing ability for deep hydration. Finally, occlusives form a protective barrier on the skin to lock in moisture. This category includes argan oil and shea butter.

Aloe vera leaf juice

This miracle-working plant nourishes the scalp and provides soothing hydration. It is deeply restorative for the hair and follicles, delivering numerous essential vitamins for optimal body and shine.

Antioxidants (vitamin B5, C and E, and green tea)

Antioxidants are molecules that combat free-radical damage from environmental aggressors. Free radicals cause oxidative stress, which can damage the hair, follicles and scalp, and lead to loss of shine, volume and thickness. Antioxidants can reverse this process, regenerating and protecting both the hair and scalp from future damage.

Amino acids

As the building blocks of proteins, amino acids are essential to the formation and maintenance of strong tissue in our bodies. Topical application of amino acids in targeted hair-care products can both strengthen the hair and repair damage, as these compounds bind to the shafts and lock in moisture. The most effective amino acids found in common hair-care products include silk and wheat amino acids, oat and soy protein derivatives, and keratin.

What ingredients should I avoid in a conditioner?

Unfortunately, many widely available personal care products are made with harmful ingredients that have been linked not only to mild irritation but to grave health problems. Let’s look at some of the most toxic ingredients to avoid.

Sulfates

Sulfates are chemical detergents that are commonly added to personal care products as foaming agents to create a rich lather. Not only are sulfates damaging to the hair and scalp, stripping them of moisture and nutrients, but they are also known carcinogens and endocrine disruptors.

Parabens

These chemical preservatives can cause skin irritation, various forms of cancer, neural damage and hormonal imbalance.

Phthalates

Phthalates are another common additive in grooming products and are linked to damage of the lungs, liver, kidneys and reproductive system, in addition to disruption of the endocrine system.

Synthetic dyes and fragrances

Many synthetic fragrances are made with toxic chemicals that are linked to endocrine disruption, hair loss and cardiopulmonary disease. Synthetic dyes are typically made of highly toxic petroleum derivatives, which are also linked to various cancers.

Silicone

Though it isn’t toxic, silicone deserves a mention because it is so common in hair-care products despite its deleterious effects on hair health. These synthetic polymers, often listed as dimethicone, coat the hair shafts to make them appear healthier momentarily. However, in the long run, they strip hair of vital nutrients and moisture and irritate the scalp with oily buildup.

Your hair and scalp deserve the best care, so keep an eye out for these harmful ingredients, and opt for clean, high-performance natural products with trusted results.

As this comprehensive survey has shown, a good conditioner is the crowning element of a solid hair-care routine. Take the time to discover the perfect conditioner for your hair type, taste and budget. With this all-star lineup of the 20 best hair conditioners for men in 2022, you are sure to find just the one to keep you looking and feeling amazing from head to toe.

