26 Best Hair Growth Products for Men

Written in partnership with Blu Atlas

Hair loss is still somewhat of a taboo topic, but it’s much more common than you might think. In fact, many experts agree that around two-thirds of men will experience hair thinning or hair loss by the age of 35.

Hair thinning or hair loss strategies vary. While some men opt to give their hair a close shave, others look to regrow what has been lost and prevent further loss.

Luckily, some top-notch solutions can work to stimulate hair growth in men. However, as a savvy consumer, you should be aware that not every product will do exactly what it promises.

We have seen everything from supplements to serums to shampoos to derma rollers. To help you along your hair growth journey, we have compiled a list of men’s 26 best hair growth products. Read on to discover your next favorite hair product.

Jumpstart your hair growth journey with this premium formula by the innovators at NYC-based Blu Atlas. The brand comes highly recommended by top men’s magazines, and boasts an award-winning line of plant-based hair care products to suit men of all hair types.

This hair oil comes in a convenient dropper bottle, and is enriched with growth-friendly oils like saw palmetto, argan, and sweet almond. Essential oils of geranium and lavender are also added to provide a fresh scent while working to reduce scalp inflammation.

Blu Atlas’ hair oil may be used daily and is gentle to be applied anywhere on the body. The brand fully commits to customer satisfaction and backs each product with a 30-day satisfaction guarantee.

2. NutraM™ | Melatonin Hair Revitalizing Serum

The American Hair Loss Association approves this dermatologist-tested hair growth serum. The formula combines the active ingredient of melatonin with a proprietary blend of DHT blockers to stimulate growth and reverse thinning hair.

Made in the USA with premium ingredients like black cohosh and licorice extract, this clean topical treatment is hypoallergenic, wheat free, vegetarian, certified pure, and never tested on animals. The formula is recommended for daily use, and should be applied on the affected area and left overnight for best results. It is especially suitable for men who are looking for a clean, oil-free alternative without sticky residue.

3. Men’s Rogaine | 5% Minoxidil Topical Aerosol Hair Regrowth Treatment

Looking for a proven mainstream treatment by a leading men’s brand? If so, this Men’s Rogaine foam was made just for you. It uses 5% Minoxidil to stimulate hair follicles into action to attain ideal hair density.

Backed by clinical research and recommended by dermatologists across the nation, this treatment also contains alphahydroxy acid (AHA), which opens up your hair follicles through a process of skin exfoliation. Premium botanical extracts and emollients are also included to nourish and condition the scalp.

You can use this easy-to-apply product regardless of your hair type. It has been shown to deliver positive outcomes after just three of months of use.

4. Lipogaine for Men | Complete Solution For Thinning Hair

Lipogaine works wonders to stop hair loss in its tracks, in addition to stimulating growth for a thicker head of hair.

This treatment works by combining a variety clinically-proven components. 5% Minoxidil works to slow hair loss and prompt hair follicles to action, while a powerful herbal DHT-blocker complex includes saw palmetto extract, oleic acid, beta-sitosterol, and linolenic acid to inhibit 5α-reductase, thus decreasing the amount of DHT your body produces and suspending the hair loss process.

Lipogaine works on mild to advanced hair loss and is effective at addressing common hair loss symptoms like receding hairlines and vertex hair loss. The formula is fast drying, non-greasy, and easy to apply. It works best if used twice per day, in the morning and evening.

5. Hims | Hair Power Pack

Hims’ powerful hair growth pack is available by prescription only and combines a variety of treatments that work seamlessly to yield visible hair growth results.

The package comes with Finasteride pills, which increase your hair volume and health by preventing testosterone from breaking down into DHT, an androgen responsible for damaging hair follicles.

Minoxidil is provided as a topical solution that you can apply to the scalp daily to relax the blood vessels and increase blood flow to the affected area. This mighty solution works by shedding and replacing weakened strands.

The Thickening Shampoo features natural DHT blocker saw palmetto, and works to cleanse your scalp and unblock follicles. The best-selling pack also contains vitamin B7-enriched gummies to help you build healthy hair, nails, and skin.

Schedule a consultation with one of Hims’ knowledgeable professionals to obtain the kit. Once in your possession, use the treatments over a period of three to six months for best results.

6. Nioxin | Hair Regrowth Kit for Men

This Nioxin hair regrowth package contains a cleansing shampoo, revitalizing conditioner, and a 5% Minoxidil treatment to turbocharge your hair growth journey. The constituent products are all formulated specifically for men and designed to promote some serious hair growth.

This regimen works by first removing follicle-clogging sebum, which is oil that builds in the scalp and hair, as well as ridding the scalp of any unwanted fatty acids. The 5% Minoxidil solution will then revitalize blood circulation in the scalp area and lead to thickening of your hair.

The kit is clinically-tested, so you know that you’re in safe hands when it comes to promoting healthy hair growth. This pick is perfect for men who may have color-treated hair and works best on those with light thinning.

7. Shapiro | DHT Fighting Shampoo

This sulfate-free shampoo is perfect for men who want a clean, vegan alternative for thinning hair. Developed by dermatologists Steven Shapiro and Michael Borenstein, this potent formula is also free parabens, cruelty-free, and proven to mitigate the effects of dihydrotestosterone.

Comprised of three naturally-occurring DHT blocking ingredients (green tea, caffeine and saw palmetto), this formula fights the cause of hair loss at its root. Gentle for use by both men and women, it works to improve the thickness and fullness of hair without depleting moisture.

The shampoo is backed by a 60-day satisfaction guarantee and boasts hundreds of satisfied customer reviews, so there is no excuse not to give it a go.

8. Kérastase | Bain Densité Homme Shampoo

Intended to be used in place of your regular shampoo, the Bain Densité formula works by increasing hair volume, leaving your scalp lighter, and creating a healthy base atop which hair can grow.

Its active ingredient biotin (vitamin B7) improves overall hair quality, promoting thick and shiny locks. It works together with the amino acid taurine, known to protect the hair and ensure follicle stimulation.

This award-winning product works best by massaging a quarter-sized dollop small amount onto the scalp in a circular motion, starting at the front of the hairline and then moving toward the back. This technique helps to increase scalp circulation and stimulate growth.

9. Havasu Nutrition | Extra Strength Saw Palmetto Supplement

Perfect for our older readers, this extra-strength saw palmetto supplement supports prostate health in addition to serving as a highly effective DHT blocker.

Formulate with the extract of saw palmetto berries, the supplement works by impeding the DHT androgen from causing further hair thinning. Equally beneficial for promoting healthy urinary tract function, this saw palmetto product contains no preservatives, chemicals, artificial ingredients, or sugars.

Like most supplements, consistency is key. Take it once capsule daily to see the best results.

10. Keeps | 5% Minoxidil Foam

This Keeps wonder foam is an FDA-approved treatment to slow down hair loss that is associated with male pattern baldness.

The active ingredient Minoxidil is a clinically-tested compound that suspends the hair loss process and may even contribute to hair regrowth. Keeps provides this treatment through a consultation with one of their partner physicians, who will also reach out to you one month from your treatment start date.



This particular product is intended to be applied onto the scalp twice daily. According to the brand, results may vary but can be seen as little as 3-4 months.

11. Nutrafol Men | Hair Growth Supplement

Proactively treat thinning hair with Nutrafol’s line of premium and eco-friendly men’s supplements.

This clinically tested treatment helps with excess hair shedding that may be brought about by causes like stress, hormonal imbalances, or bad nutrition. You are sure to improve hair thickness and growth by using Nutrafol’s multi-targeted approach to treat root causes and imbalances.

The constituent ingredients are extracted from concentrated plant derivatives and absorbed quickly by the body for improved efficiency. The brand’s proprietary Synergen Complex includes saw palmetto, marine collagen peptides, ashwagandha, curcumin, and tocotrienol.

According to Nutrafol, men see thicker and stronger hair within six months of using this supplement. This treatment has a higher pill burden of four capsules daily than other supplements.

12. Luxe | Hair Thickening Fibers

For men looking for a quick fix without any chemical enhancers, these Luxe hair thickening fibers might be an ideal pick. Hypoallergenic and dermatologist-tested, this powder product applies easily and is available in a variety of colors to match your natural hair.

Made from premium materials and thoroughly checked using RIPT technology, the formula does not clog scalp pores or cause irritation. The fibers provide maximum coverage to your thinning areas and create volume, providing you with a fully natural look.

Best applied to clean, dry hair, the product is resistant to wind, perspiration, and even blow-drying, so you can use it regardless of your daily activities.

13. DS Laboratories | Spectral.DNC-N Redensifying Hair Therapy

Achieve thicker and fuller hair with this leave-in hair serum by the hair loss experts at DS Laboratories. Clinically tested and made in the USA, the topical serum leverages an array of ingredients to strengthen each strand and enhance hair density and volume.

The unique treatment features Nanoxidil (5%), a groundbreaking Minoxidil alternative with enhanced bioavailability and superior antioxidant activity. Added ingredients like caffeine and azelaic acid rejuvenate and are also believed to block the conversion of testosterone into DHT.

To use this proprietary formula, spray the applicator bottle six times before rubbing the liquid evenly over the target area. As an added bonus, the treatment is non-greasy and perfect for styling.

14. Alpecin | C1 Caffeine Shampoo

The Alpecin C1 caffeine shampoo cleans the scalp to promote natural hair growth and create thicker and stronger locks. Backed by decades of German engineering, the caffeine-infused formula penetrates the hair follicles in two minutes from application.

Apart from caffeine, the active ingredients zinc and niacin rejuvenate each follicle to further stimulate growth. Added castor oil also promotes growth by strengthening strands and nourishing the scalp.

Use this product daily in place of your regular shampoo. Lather into the scalp and leave in for two minutes, letting the caffeine work its magic. The brand proudly claims that you’re sure to see results in as little as three months with regular use.

15. Honeydew | Volumizing Biotin Shampoo

Enhance fine or thinning hair with this best-selling volumizing shampoo by Honeydew. It works by using premium hair growth ingredients in the absence of the damaging sulfates you might find in regular shampoos, giving your hair its best chance to grow strong and healthy.

Using a mix of biotin for hair growth and coconut and argan oils for scalp hydration, this clean haircare product nourishes and stimulates, leaving your scalp and hair healthy.

Use this product in place of your regular shampoo and massage in gently for a deep clean and voluminous hair.

16. Biotopic | Follicle PLUS 27 for Men

While this product is one of the more wallet-friendly items on this list of the best hair growth products for men, don’t let its price have you questioning its effectiveness. This thickening product works on receding hairlines and vastly improves hair regrowth, stopping hair thinning in its tracks.

Its name comes from the formula’s 27 concentrated nutrients, including vitamins and proven DHT blocker saw palmetto.

Spray directly onto the affected area once daily. Unlike some other products out there, this formula goes on clean and absorbs quickly.

17. Evolis Products | Hair Growth Tonic for Men

Using Evolis’ proprietary Anagen Extending Technology, this hair growth tonic is quietly gaining a reputation as one of the best on the market.

Hair experts developed this tonic targets FGF5, a protein that triggers hair shedding. A proprietary blend of hard-working botanicals like rose extract round out this premium hair loss formula.

The oil-free formula is gentle on the scalp and can help regrow hair within 90 days. To achieve best results, use two or more full droppers to apply a thin layer of the serum to the target areas, twice daily for a minimum of four months.

18. Propidren by HairGenics | DHT Blocker and Hair Growth Supplement

This green tea-scented supplement helps to restore hair growth while strengthening weak and brittle hair.

Containing saw palmetto and other powerful DHT blockers, the effective formula works to stop hair loss at the root. Biotin is also added to add strength back into the strands and minimize breakage, helping to induce hair growth as well as promote healthy skin and nails. The formula also includes horsetail, nettle extract, bark powder, and green tea extract to target failing hair follicles.

The manufacturer provides a 100% money-back guarantee on this product, and recommends that you take it daily for at least three months to see notable results.

19. Amplixin | Intensive Biotin Serum

This leave-in hair growth serum is for the men who like to stick to natural ingredients. But natural does not have to mean ineffective: this serum has been clinically tested and shown to promote a healthy head of hair and slow down the rate of hair loss.

This serum is made in the USA and carries a pleasant botanical scent, this serum contains a DHT blocking complex made from caffeine, saw palmetto, jojoba, and red clove. Notably, all Amplixin products are paraben- and sulfate-free and have never been tested on animals.

Easy to apply and perfect for all hair types, this serum is sure to result in a healthier scalp and thicker, fuller hair naturally.

20. Votala | Hair Growth Oil

Imagine naturally activating dormant hair follicles and promoting rapid hair growth and nourishment—all with clean ingredients. Well, now you can.

The Votala hair growth formula leverages botanicals and minerals like fleece-flower root, ginger, angelica, niacinamide, vitamin E and danshen extract to alleviate the appearance of thin hair and create the ideal environment for hair to grow.

This remedy is easy to use and should be applied directly to the scalp. Massage the treatment in for two or three minutes until fully absorbed, and use once or twice daily for best results.

21. Thappink | Derma Roller Hair Growth Kit

Thappink’s result-oriented combination of a 5% Minoxidil hair growth serum and a derma roller treatment revitalizes weak and thinning hair, all from the convenience of your own home.

Their coveted hair growth serum consists of the active ingredients Minoxidil (5%) and biotin with the added support of pro-vitamin B5, squalane, and vitamin E.

The painless and portable microneedle derma roller is where the magic happens. The 0.25mm tool facilitates the absorption of the serum by stimulating sleeping follicles at the roots.

This kit also comes with a small and convenient roller bottle, which you should apply directly onto the scalp to help with product absorption.

22. Hairo Nutrition | DHT Blocker Advanced Hair Growth Formula

Developed over decades, this proprietary formula is designed to yield visible hair growth results in as little as 90 days.

The DHT blocking supplement includes biotin and saw palmetto to thicken and regrow hair, while enriching vitamin A helps to produce healthy sebum, protecting the hair at its roots. Added ingredients like zinc and spirulina promote healthy skin and nails.

This product is made in the USA, does not contain gluten, and is vegan-friendly and non-GMO. Additionally, all Hairo Nutrition products are submitted to a third-party laboratory for rigorous quality control.

Take two capsules daily to see results or your money back.

23. Advanced Trichology | FoliGROWTH Ultimate Hair Nutraceutical



Using a powerful nutritional formula, Advanced Trichology’s proprietary hair growth supplement revitalizes thinning hair and is backed by 20 years of clinical experience. This trusted supplement also promotes thyroid function and liver health.



The formula is American Hair Loss Association approved and includes a patented blend of ingredients like Opti MSM, biotin, saw palmetto, hyaluronic acid, vitamin D3, and 28 other supportive vitamins.

Get your thickest and strongest hair yet with this innovative treatment.

24. ProBliva | DHT Blocker Hair Loss & Hair Re-Growth Shampoo



This top-rated shampoo by Probliva actively promotes healthy hair growth by using clean and plant-based ingredients. It works by blocking enzymes that turn testosterone into DHT, a leading cause of hair loss.

The constituent green rea extract improves microcirculation and cellular metabolism in the scalp, while health-boosting ingredients like zinc PCA, vitamin E, pro-vitamin B5, keratin, jojoba oil, and collagen amino acids soothe and stimulate.

Use this excellent pick in place of your regular shampoo and achieve thicker hair naturally.

25. Zhou Nutrition | Hairfluence Premium Hair Support Formula

Getting to the root of issues that can cause limp or weak hair, Zhou Nutrition’s Hairfluence leverages biotin along with a follicle-boosting mix of essential vitamins, minerals, and amino acids.

The supplement is produced in accordance with good manufacturing practices (GMP) and tested rigorously in a Utah laboratory, so only the highest quality ingredients go into each batch.

Take two capsules daily, and you should see visible results with three to four weeks consistent use.

26. Elevate | 5% Minoxidil Hair Growth Spray

Closing out our list of the best hair growth products for men is this Minoxidil 5% spray by Elevate, used to stimulate hair growth and reactivate sleeping follicles to maintain hair density and promote a fuller set of locks.

Minoxidil is a top dermatologist-recommended treatment for hair loss and is highly effective in restoring hair to look its best. Combining this active ingredient with the potent duo of pro-vitamin B5 and ginseng creates strong and nourished hair.

This formula is unscented and best applied morning and night. Spray directly over the affected area and get on with your life.

