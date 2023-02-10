15 Best Hair Loss Shampoos for Men in 2023

1. Blu Atlas Shampoo

This shampoo provides a gentle clean along with intense nourishment and important ingredients to cut down on hair fall, increase thickness, and boost new hair growth. We love how this shampoo comes in two scents: the classic (a masculine, earthy fragrance) and coconut apricot (basically bottled tropical paradise). Plus, the formula doesn’t contain any ingredients that may harm skin or hair, like sulfates, parabens, phthalates, or synthetic fragrances—it includes only vegan, cruelty-free, naturally derived ingredients.

Saw palmetto’s anti-inflammatory power and DHT-blocking properties cut down on two potential sources of hair loss. Jojoba oil, with its many nutrients, takes care of damaged hair, while aloe vera provides antioxidants, and vegan biotin strengthens each strand for a fuller, more voluminous head of hair. The result is a shampoo that men swear by, and we urge you to add it to your collection if hair loss is a concern for you! P.S. it’s worth noting that this brand offers several other products to help your hair grow and reach its peak health, like Hair and Skin Gummies, beard oil, and hair oil. You’re welcome in advance!

Best for: Those with hormonal hair loss and anyone with damaged hair that could use a mild clean and some extra moisture.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!