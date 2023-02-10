15 Best Hair Loss Shampoos for Men in 2023

11. Davines Natural Tech Energizing Shampoo

Just as you need a cup of coffee (or two or three) to get going in the morning, your scalp could use some caffeine as well. That’s why this shampoo reinvigorates the scalp with a circulation-boosting dose of caffeine, plus other ingredients that stimulate hair growth, like the brand’s Hair Energy Complex that also protects you from future hair loss.

Users can’t praise this formula enough, saying it’s the best hair loss shampoo for men that has helped them bounce back from all severities of hair loss. Plus, with peppermint and eucalyptus oil, this formula also wakes up the senses and gives you that exciting scalp tingle that lets you know it’s working. Then niacinamide increases circulation while giving hair some extra volume that will make up for the thinning while the formula goes to work to produce growth.

Best for: Those whose hair loss stems from scalp issues.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!