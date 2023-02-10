15 Best Hair Loss Shampoos for Men in 2023

12. Dr. Barbara Sturm Anti Hair Fall Shampoo

There is no need to thin and grow grays before your time! That’s the principle behind Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Anti Hair Fall Shampoo, which is replete with anti-aging ingredients to shave a few years off your head of hair. We also love how it improves the thickness of hair and gives hair an all-over healthier look, too.

To provide a thorough clean, this formula uses plant-based surfactants along with nourishing and moisturizing ingredients like glycerin and hyaluronic acid to heal dry hair. Panthenol seals off the cuticles of each strand of hair, promoting smoothness. Then purslane extract boosts hair density with its high omega fatty acid content, tara extract moisturizes and improves elasticity to cut down on breakage, and camellia oil protects hair from the harmful effects of pollutants. European larch extract is also included in the formula, providing natural but science-backed hair growth benefits.

Best for: Men who are concerned about aging hair as well as hair loss.

