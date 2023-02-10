15 Best Hair Loss Shampoos for Men in 2023

13. Briogeo’s Blossom and Bloom Volumizing Shampoo

This shampoo has some serious plumping power, lifting tired strands with a dose of biotin. That also means this formula works great on men with curls, as it delivers intensive moisture while volumizing, giving your curls some extra bounce and sheen without sending you to frizz town. Using lots of botanicals—like ginger root to support growth at scalp level, orange peel to get rid of dandruff, and black currant seed oil for thickness—and natural oils, this volumizing shampoo gets your hair ready for takeoff.



Best for: Men with curly or limp hair who are experiencing mild thinning.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!