15 Best Hair Loss Shampoos for Men in 2023

14. Percy and Reed Give Me Strength

Strengthening your hair is your best bet for avoiding breakage and damage that leads to bald spots. That’s why this shampoo from Percy and Reed is a must-have for men with breakable hair who also want to make their locks more manageable when styling. Studies found that this formula makes hair 68% stronger after just one use, so respect its power!

Sweet white lupine is the secret ingredient for hair growth in here, supporting health cell metabolism and circulation while also preventing DHT from causing hair fall. Then important proteins and amino acids reinforce the surface of each strand for greater lift and strength, and ingredients like glycerin and aloe vera ensure lasting moisture. This clean formula is suitable for sensitive skin and gives hair some serious muscle power!

Best for: Men with weak hair that gets damaged or breaks easily.

