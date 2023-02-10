15 Best Hair Loss Shampoos for Men in 2023

2. Philip Kingsley Density Shampoo

If you have fine hair, it probably goes limp pretty easily, making your hair loss more visible. Luckily, this Density shampoo thickens hair without drying it out, and it nourishes, too, to heal damaged hair that’s prone to breakage. So in this shampoo you get both in-depth healing and a volume boost! Users in an independent trial found that their hair volume increased by 25% after just one wash …

The key ingredients here are hyper-branched polymers and hydrolyzed pea peptides, which pump up the volume by changing the hair structure so it stands up when dried while increasing hair thickness and hydrating, too. The brand has also put strengthening molecules into the formula to fortify hair and make it more resilient, as well as salicylic acid to exfoliate the scalp.

Best for: Limp, thin, and damaged hair.

